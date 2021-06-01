India Recorded Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases

India Recorded Lowest Number Of COVID-19 Cases

June 1, 2021, 7:21 a.m.

India recorded over 1.52 lakh new covid-19 cases in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Monday, taking the country’s total infections to over 2.80 crore. This is the lowest spike in daily infections since April 9. Out of these, active cases further declined to over 20 lakh and the number of recoveries escalated to over 2.56 crore. With 3,128 new fatalities, the lowest since April 26, the death toll is now at over 3.29 lakh. As daily infections see a downward trend, several states announced a few relaxations while many have extended the lockdown measures.

In an important development, the Centre is looking at redefining its vaccine strategy and planning to begin testing the feasibility of mixing two different covid-19 vaccines to see if it helps boost immune response to the virus, The Indian Express has learnt. The government will also likely review the impact of extending the interval between covishield doses. A newly proposed vaccine tracker platform is likely to launch shortly too, sources said.Tamil Nadu continued to be the top contributor with 28,864 cases. Maharashtra count below 20,000 for second consecutive day.

Source: The Indian Express

Agencies

Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains
Jun 01, 2021
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty
Jun 01, 2021
Osaka Naomi Withdraws From French Open
Jun 01, 2021
Nepal To Administer Vero Cell Vaccine Provided By China As Grants As the First Dose
May 31, 2021
China Relaxes Family Planning Policy To Allow Couples To Have Three Children
May 31, 2021

More on India

India Supports Calls For Detailed WHO Probe into Covid Origin By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
Noting Stabilization Of The Second Wave In India By Agencies 2 days, 5 hours ago
India Noting Stabilisation Of The Second Wave Of COVID-19 By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Cyclone Yaas Batters Bengal And Odisha By Agencies 5 days, 4 hours ago
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar In US; Covid Vaccines For India, Neighbours On Agenda By Agencies 1 week ago
Cyclone Yaas May Unleash Strong Wind And Heavy Rainfall In West Bengal on May 26 By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago

The Latest

Upper Tamakoshi Successfully Completes Testing Of Unit No 1 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
Over 2123 Nepalese Enters Nepal From Various Border Points By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021
Nepali Army Accumulates 12.6 Tonnes Of Garbage From Everest, Lhotse, And Pumori Mountains By Agencies Jun 01, 2021
WHO Assembly Adopts Resolution For Pandemic Treaty By Agencies Jun 01, 2021
Osaka Naomi Withdraws From French Open By Agencies Jun 01, 2021
Weather Analysis For June 1 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 01, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 15, April 02, 2021 (Chaitra 20, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 14, March 12, 2021 (Falgun 28, 2077) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75