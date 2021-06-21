International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga A Ray Of Hope In India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi

International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga A Ray Of Hope In India’s Fight Against Covid-19 Pandemic: PM Modi

June 21, 2021, 7:19 a.m.

International Yoga Day 2021 Live News Updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing an event marking the seventh International Yoga Day on Monday morning, said, “Today, when the whole world is combating the coronavirus disease pandemic, yoga remains a ray of hope.”

This year, the theme is ‘Yoga For Wellness’. Elaborating on it, PM Modi wrote on Twitter: “The theme this year is ‘Yoga For Wellness’, which focuses on practising Yoga for physical and mental wellbeing.”

In view of the Covid-19 pandemic, the lead event will be a televised programme, which will kick off with the Prime Minister’s speech at 6.30 am. It will also include an address by Minister of State for Ayush Kiren Rijiju and demonstration by the Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga, the Ayush Ministry said in a statement. The live yoga demonstration, which will be telecast on all Doordarshan channels, will be followed by messages from 15 spiritual leaders and yoga gurus, news agency ANI reported.

The idea of International Yoga Day was conceived by PM Modi, who proposed the concept on September 27, 2014, during his speech at the UN General Assembly. The resolution to adopt June 21 as International Yoga Day was introduced in the UN by India’s Ambassador, Ashoke Kumar Mukerji. The resolution had received support from 177 nations, the highest number of co-sponsors for any UN Resolution. Currently, countries ranging from Canada to the USA participate in this event.

The Indian Express

Agencies

Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides
Jun 21, 2021
India Records 58419 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In Over Two Months
Jun 21, 2021
Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 500,000
Jun 21, 2021
Myanmar Military Chief To Visit Russia
Jun 21, 2021
Italy Match Record With 30-game Unbeaten Run After Beating Wales At Euro 2020
Jun 21, 2021

More on India

India Records 58419 Covid-19 Cases, Lowest In Over Two Months By Agencies 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
India Recorded 60753 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 2 days ago
India Reports 67208 New Covid-19 Cases, 2330 Deaths By Agencies 4 days ago
India Records 604,471 Covid-19 Cases Lowest In 75 Days By Agencies 6 days, 2 hours ago
India Recorded 70421 New Coronavirus Infection, The Lowest Since The End Of March By Agencies 6 days, 22 hours ago
India Reports 80,834 New Cases, Lowest Since April 1. By Agencies 1 week ago

The Latest

TANAHU HYDROPOWER Another Breakthrough By A Correspondent Jun 21, 2021
Karnali Highway Closed Due To Landslides By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
Brazil's Coronavirus Death Toll Surpasses 500,000 By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
Myanmar Military Chief To Visit Russia By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
Italy Match Record With 30-game Unbeaten Run After Beating Wales At Euro 2020 By Agencies Jun 21, 2021
Weather Forecast For June 21 Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 21, 2021

Latest Magazine

VOL. 14, No. 19, June 18, 2021 (Asadh 4, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 18, June 04, 2021 (Jestha 21, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14, No. 17, May 09, 2021 (Baisakh 26, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 14 No. 16, April 16, 2021 (Baisakh 03, 2078) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75