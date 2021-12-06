India Reports 8,306 New Covid-19 Cases, Omicron Tally Crosses 20

India recorded 8,306 new Covid-19 cases, according to the Health Ministry’s press release in the last 24 hours ending 8 am on December 6. As many as 211 new deaths were reported in the country. With 8,834 recoveries, the active cases in India stood at 98,416.

Of the 161 deaths reported in Kerala on Monday, 23 were recorded in the last 24 hours, while 138 were added as per a government order dated September 29 that specified a few more criteria for declaring death due to Covid.

Several cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus have sprung up in India with Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Delhi reporting new cases on Sunday. Currently, India’s tally stands at 21.

While seven cases were reported in Maharashtra’s Pune district, of which six belonged to the same family, in Jaipur, nine cases of the Omicron variant were confirmed — all of whom had attended the same wedding. In Delhi, a man in his 30s was found to be infected with the new variant and admitted to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan hospital.

Source: The Indian Express