Delhi Announces Night Curfew From Monday After Nearly 300 New Covid-19 Cases Reported

Dec. 27, 2021, 7:50 a.m.

Delhi on Sunday reported 290 new Covid-19 cases and and one fatality, while the positivity rate rose to 0.55 percent, according to data shared by the Delhi government’s health department. With this, the cumulative tally rose to 14,43,352 while the death toll rose to 25,105. The number of active cases stands at 1,103, of which 583 patients are in home isolation. There has been an uptick in the number of cases in the last few days, amid a threat of the Omicron variant of the virus.

With the Covid positivity rate crossing the 0.5 per cent mark on Sunday, the Delhi government announced a night curfew in the city from Monday. The curfew will be in force between 11 pm and 5 am. Night curfew is already in force in Noida and Ghaziabad from Dec 25 between 11 pm and 5 am to check the spread of the virus. Delhi has detected 79 cases of Omicron variant of Covid-19, according to the Union Health Ministry report. This is second only to Maharashtra, which has recorded 141 Omicron cases so far.

