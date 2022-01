India Reports 3.37 Lakh New Cases

India reported 3.37 lakh (3,37,704) new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours ending at 9 am on Saturday, 9,550 lower than yesterday. With 2.42 lakh (2,42,676 ) recoveries, active cases currently stand at 21,13,365.

The total number of Omicron cases rose to 10,050. Among cities, the number of fresh cases reported were 11,486 cases in Delhi, 3,568 cases in Mumbai, 1489 cases in Kolkata, 17,266 cases in Bengaluru, and 6,452 cases in Chennai.