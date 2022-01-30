India Reports 235,532 New Covid-19 cases with 871 Deaths

India reports more than 2.35 lakh new coronavirus cases and 871 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Keeping with the trend, India reported a slight decline in new Covid-19 cases, with the country reporting 2,35,532 infections on Saturday. As many as 871 deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, says Saturday morning’s Union Health Ministry update, which is considerably more than the 627 deaths that were recorded on Friday.

The daily positivity rate has reduced to 13.39% as well. The current number of active cases is 20,04,333, while 3,35,939 have recovered from the virus. Among cities, the number of fresh Covid cases reported in the last 24 hours was 4,483 in Delhi, 1,411 in Mumbai, 459 in Kolkata, 4,508 in Chennai and 16,586 in Bengaluru.

Meanwhile, even though some cities or states in India may be beginning to see plateauing of Covid-19 cases, the risk persists and focus must be on reducing transmission and implementing situation-specific measures, senior WHO official Poonam Khetrapal Singh said.

The Health Ministry had said on Thursday that early indications of Covid cases plateauing have been reported in certain geographies in the country but the trend needs to be observed.

Kerala logged 50,812 new Covid-19 cases and eight deaths on Saturday, taking the infection count to 59,31,945 and the death toll to 53,191. There are 3,36,202 active cases in the state now. Among the districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases on Saturday (11,103), followed by Thiruvananthapuram with 6,647 and Kozhikode 4,490.

Source: The Indian Express