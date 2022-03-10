Elections Results Of Five State Assembly Election In India Will Come Out Today

As the counting has already begun, The results for 690 assembly constituencies in five states — Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Manipur, and Goa — will be declared today.

Indian media reports that the election to Uttar Pradesh’s 403 constituencies was held over seven phases from February 10 to March 7. Across the seven phases, the voter turnout in Uttar Pradesh hovered between 55 and 65 per cent.

Ruling BJP formidably leading in Utter Pradesh and still leading in Uttarakhand and nearly sweeping in Manipur. Aaap is leading in Punjab and Congress in second. However, Congress is leading in Goa.