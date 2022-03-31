India Reports 1233 Covid-19 New Cases And 31 Deaths

India reports 1,233 new Covid 19 cases and 31 deaths in the last 24 hours; active cases 14,704. Global weekly toll up 43% as India adjusts old fatalities:
Deaths from Covid-19 last week rose by 43%, driven by factors including ‘retrospective adjustments’ reported from India in the South-East Asia Region, the World Health Organisation said on Wednesday.
The Covid-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update said that between the end of January and early March 2022, there was a decreasing trend in the number of new Covid-19 cases, which was followed by two consecutive weeks of increases in cases. During the week of March 21 through 27, 2022, the number of new cases declined again with a 14% decrease as compared to the previous week.
“On the other hand, during the same period, the number of new weekly deaths increased by 43%, likely driven by changes in the definition of Covid-19 deaths in some countries in the Region of the Americas (Chile and the US) and by retrospective adjustments reported from India in the South-East Asia Region,” the update said.
