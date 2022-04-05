Heritage Revitalization: A Case Of Pilachhen

Patan is the third-largest city in Nepal, situated in the southern-central section of the Kathmandu Valley. Patan city is known for its rich culture, tradition, arts and crafts. Initially, Patan is a Buddhist city that was created in the third century and has a formal layout based on the Dharma Chakra and the Buddhist wheel of righteousness. Pilachhen is one of Patan's toles. Pilachhen is said to have been founded at the same time as Patan.

About 2 kilometers east of Pulchowk is the Pilachhen hamlet. Pilachhen is claimed to be named after the “Laakhey” known as “Pila” who used to dwell there, and "Chhen" is the home of this Laakhey. According to Newar’s belief, Laakhey is portrayed as the deadly red wild face, with big teeth, and unmanaged long thick hair, who is said to be the protector of the people in the Kathmandu Valley.

Pilachhen is a one-of-a-kind Newar settlement with its own culture, tradition and history. Pilachhen's population is quite homogeneous, with Newars accounting for 100% of the population and Maharjans making up the single ethnic community group with roughly 108 homes.

Pilachhen has both tangible and intangible heritage sites such as Bhimchandra and Hemchandra Mahabihar, Pilachhen Manka Guthi, Ganesh temple, Pilachhen Manka and Sana Guthis, Falchas (Patis), Indra Jatra, Machhindranath Jatra, Ghantakaran Jatra, Khyak Nach, and others. Pilachhen's concrete and intangible heritages are inextricably intertwined, making the hamlet extremely rich in history and culture.

Tangible Heritage

Pilachhen is home to several tangible heritage sites, including archeological, artifacts, and monuments that are significant to a community. These are the constructions that mimic Newar architecture.

Ganesh Mandir: The Ganesh Mandir (temple) at Lachhi tole is unique in its own right. It depicts Ganesh in a dance stance as an idol. In the Kathmandu Valley, it is the only one of its kind. If you worship the dancing Ganesh, it is said that you would be blessed with a son. It is venerated on a regular basis and is most popular during Indra Jatra when the Golden Mukut (Crown) is on exhibit. Its origin date is said to have been in 832 B.S.

Falcha (Pati):Falchas are traditional public places, mainly used by elder people. The two Falchas in Pilachhen, Lachhi tole, are Tadha Flachi and Chidha Falcha. Every day, people come to the Falchas to recite Bhajans and devotional hymns. These Falchas are regularly visited by the local people either to recite Bhajans or simply take some rest.

The Bhajans sung in Tadha Falcha are chanted throughout the year except for the month of Asar (June-July). The majority of people in Pilachhen are farmers so the Falcha is closed during that month such that the farmers could focus on a plantation during the month of Asar (June-July).

Every day in Chidha Flacha, Namsangati is chanted, which continues throughout the year (365 days) and it stops on the day when someone dies. In the Falchas, young generations are taught Namsangati. “Bhajans” are also chanted when someone is going through difficult times in their life.

Guthi Buildings: The Pilachhen Manka Guthi is a Guthi building in Pakha Keba. The “Dyo” in the Guthi Building is venerated during the Dashain festival. The Guthi buildings are used during special events for Guthi members.

Lachhe is home to the Pilachhen Sana Guthi. It is utilized by the residents of the neighborhood for special feasts on special occasions. It is also utilized for ceremonies when members of the community pass away.

Bahal: In Pilachhen, there are two well-known Bihars, Bhimchandra and Hemchandra Mahabihar, both of which are located in Bacha.

Intangible Heritage

Non-physical behaviors, beliefs, traditions, and folklore that are part of a community's legacy are known as intangible heritages. Pilachhen has its own set of beliefs and customs that are exclusive to Pilachhen and cannot be found anyplace else in the Kathmandu Valley.

In Pilachhen, there are a variety of Jatras and festivals take place throughout the year. Pilachhen's Jatras and festivals include Indra Jatra, Machhindranath Jatra, Ghantakaran, and Dashain. The locals of Pilachhen still follow the traditional way of celebrating these festivals and are still authentic unlike the ones performed by people elsewhere in the Valley.

Sreejan Shrestha, Intern, UN-Habitat