India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday

India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday

April 20, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

India today reported 1,247 new Covid cases - a 43 per cent decline from yesterday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country also reported 1 Covid-related death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,966.

Active cases in the country stands at 11,860 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

During this period, the daily positivity rate increased to 0.83 from 0.31 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.32 per cent.

928 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,11,701 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent.

Agencies

Melamchi Water To Supply From April 24
Apr 20, 2022
Russian Forces Intensifies Offensive Across Eastern Ukraine
Apr 20, 2022
Energy Minister Bhusal Urges ADB To Invest In Storage Project
Apr 19, 2022
India Confirms 2,183 New Covid-19 Cases
Apr 19, 2022
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Says Russia Has Launched Full-scale Offensive
Apr 19, 2022

More on India

India Confirms 2,183 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 day, 2 hours ago
India Confirms 949 New Covid-19 Cases And 6 Deaths By Agencies 4 days, 2 hours ago
India Reports 795 New Cases In Last 24 Hours By Agencies 2 weeks ago
India Reports 1233 Covid-19 New Cases And 31 Deaths By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
India Records 1,938 New Covid Cases By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
Chinese Foreign Minister In New Delhi By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago

The Latest

WHO Director General Is Paying A Visit To Nepal From April 21 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2022
Melamchi Water To Supply From April 24 By Agencies Apr 20, 2022
Russian Forces Intensifies Offensive Across Eastern Ukraine By Agencies Apr 20, 2022
Weather Analysis: Generally To Partly Cloudy Across Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 20, 2022
Kathmandu District Confirms 7 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 10 New Cases And 26 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 19, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 16, April.08, 2022 (Chaitra,25,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 15, March.25, 2022 (Chaitra,11,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 14, March.04, 2022 (Falgun 20,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 13, Feb.18, 2022 (Falgun 06,2078) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75