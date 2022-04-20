India Confirms 1,247 Covid Cases On Tuesday

India today reported 1,247 new Covid cases - a 43 per cent decline from yesterday. According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country also reported 1 Covid-related death, bringing the total number of fatalities to 5,21,966.

Active cases in the country stands at 11,860 which accounts for 0.03 per cent of the total cases.

During this period, the daily positivity rate increased to 0.83 from 0.31 per cent yesterday. The weekly positivity rate saw a minor uptick as it currently stands at 0.32 per cent.

928 Covid patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours. The total number of recoveries jumped to 4,25,11,701 since the beginning of the pandemic in the country. The recovery rate currently is at 98.76 per cent.