India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Three Months

India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Three Months

June 4, 2022, 8:11 a.m.

India on Friday recorded at least 4,041 new coronavirus infections, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,68,585. The active cases also increased to 21,177, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of deaths due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,24,651 with 10 fatalities yesterday.

The active cases comprise 0.04 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.74 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,668 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in the last 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.60 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was 0.56 per cent, according to the ministry.

Agencies

Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk
Jun 04, 2022
NOC Slashes The Price Of Petrol And Diesel
Jun 03, 2022
OPEC+ Members To Increase Petroleum Products To July And August
Jun 03, 2022
Kalu Pande Remembered
Jun 02, 2022
Popular Bollywood Singer KK Passes Away At The Age Of 53
Jun 01, 2022

More on India

India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago
India Logs 2,841 New COVID-19 Cases On Friday By Agencies 3 weeks ago
India Records 3,207 New Covid-19 Cases And 29 Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
India Logs 3,451 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 3 weeks, 5 days ago
India Longs Over 3,000 New Covid-19 Cases By Agencies 1 month ago
India Confirms 3,688 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Slightly Higher Than Friday By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

Rato Machhindranath, Minnath And Bhoto Jatra 2022 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
Ukrainian Fighters Are Trying To Push Back Russian Forces From Luhansk By Agencies Jun 04, 2022
Weather Forecast: :Light Rain Is Likely In Madhesh Pradesh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2022
Civil Society Leaders Slam Directives Of International Relations Committee On Nijgadh By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
KOICA And KAAN Organize Tree Plantation Program In Dach By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2022
Down The Drain By Hemang Dixit Jun 03, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 17, April.22, 2022 (Baishakh 09. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75