India Logs 4518 New Covid-19 Cases On Monday

June 7, 2022, 7:29 a.m.

India logged 4,518 new coronavirus infections taking the tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,31,81,335, while the active cases increased to 25,782, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death count climbed to 5,24,701 with nine fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.06 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.73 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 1,730 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.62 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 0.91 per cent, according to the ministry. The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,26,30,852, while the case fatality rate was 1.22 per cent.

Agencies

