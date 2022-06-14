India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths

India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths

June 14, 2022, 8:07 a.m.

India reported 8,084 new coronavirus cases on Monday, while 10 more virus-related deaths increased the country's death count to 5,24,771, according to the health ministry. The active cases stand at 47,995, comprising 0.1 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The daily positivity rate recorded yesterday was 2.71 per cent while the national recovery rate was 98.68 per cent. Over 195 crore vaccine doses have so far been administered in the country.

Gujarat reported 111 fresh COVID-19 cases on Monday, raising its overall tally to 12,26,363, while no new death linked to the infection was registered in the state, the health department said.

The number of fatalities remained unchanged at 10,945, said the department in a release.

Also, 57 coronavirus patients recovered from the disease in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative number to 12,14,586, it said.

Agencies

