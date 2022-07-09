India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

July 9, 2022, 8:08 a.m.

India reported 18,815 new coronavirus cases and 38 related deaths on Friday, the Union health ministry data showed. The death count stands at 5,25,343.

Currently, there are 1,22,335 active cases in the country, comprising 0.28 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The recovery rate is at 98.51 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 4.96 per cent. So far, 198.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Agencies

Nepal Starts Cement Export To India
Jul 09, 2022
World Leaders, Politicians Offer Condolences Over Abe's Death
Jul 09, 2022
Kathmandu Reports Two More Cases Of Cholera
Jul 08, 2022
Johnson To Remain As PM Until New Leader Chosen
Jul 08, 2022
Kathmandu’s Waster Can Generate 342 Kilolitres Of Energy
Jul 07, 2022

More on India

India Logs 16,159 New COVID-19 Cases, 28 Covid Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies 2 days, 1 hour ago
India Logs 8,084 New Covid Cases, 10 Related Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 4 days ago
India Confirms 3,714 New COVID-19 Cases, 7 Deaths By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs 4518 New Covid-19 Cases On Monday By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs Over 4,000 New COVID-19 Cases, Highest In Three Months By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs 1,829 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

ELECTRIC COOKING Accelerating Speed By Keshab Poudel Jul 09, 2022
Harisayani Or Devshayani Ekadashi 2022: Day, Date, And Significance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2022
Nepal Starts Cement Export To India By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
World Leaders, Politicians Offer Condolences Over Abe's Death By Agencies Jul 09, 2022
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Heavy Rainfall At A Few Places Lumbini Gandaki And Karnali Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 09, 2022
Former Japanese PM Abe Shinzo Shot To Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 08, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 18, May.06,2022 (Baishakh 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75