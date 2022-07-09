India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours

India reported 18,815 new coronavirus cases and 38 related deaths on Friday, the Union health ministry data showed. The death count stands at 5,25,343.

Currently, there are 1,22,335 active cases in the country, comprising 0.28 per cent of the cumulative cases.

The recovery rate is at 98.51 per cent and the daily positivity rate was 4.96 per cent. So far, 198.51 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.