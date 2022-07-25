India Logs 20,279 Fresh Covid Cases On Sunday ,

India Logs 20,279 Fresh Covid Cases On Sunday ,

July 25, 2022, 7:46 a.m.

India recorded 20,279 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, 5.3 per cent lower than yesterday. The total number of cases now stands at 4,38,88,755, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 5,26,033 with 36 new fatalities reported in the country during the same duration.

As per the data, the country’s active caseload stood at 1,52,200. In the last 24 hours, active cases increased by 2,100.

The top five states which registered maximum cases are Maharashtra with 2,336 cases, followed by Kerala with 2,252 cases, Tamil Nadu with 2,014 cases, West Bengal with 1,844 cases and Karnataka with 1,456 cases.

These five states account for 48.83 per cent of new cases, with Maharashtra alone accounting for 11.52 per cent of new cases.

Agencies

New Bill Ensures Reproductive Right To Inmates
Jul 25, 2022
China Launches Second Space Station Module
Jul 25, 2022
Global IME Bank Makes Rs. 5.2 Billion Profit In FY 2021/22
Jul 24, 2022
WHO Declares Monkeypox A Global Health Emergency
Jul 24, 2022
Reported Missile Strike Threatens Grain Export Deal
Jul 24, 2022

More on India

China In Nepal Another Proxy War With India: Lt Gen Shokin Chauhan By Agencies 2 days, 7 hours ago
PM Deuba Congratulates Newly Elected Indian President Droupadi Murmu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 10 hours ago
India’s Regional Party Urged India To Intervene In Sri Lanka Crisis By Agencies 1 week ago
India Logs 20,528 New Covid Cases, 49 Deaths In 24 Hours By Agencies 1 week ago
India Reports 18252 COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 2 weeks ago
India Logs 18,815 New COVID-19 Cases In 24 Hours By Agencies 2 weeks, 2 days ago

The Latest

Kathmandu Valley Logs 295 New Cases By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 453 New Cases And 95 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
Ghantakarna Or Gathemangal Festival 2022: Importance and Significant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
Nepal’s Foreign Currency Reserve Is Shrinking: PM Deuba By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 25, 2022
New Bill Ensures Reproductive Right To Inmates By Agencies Jul 25, 2022
China Launches Second Space Station Module By Agencies Jul 25, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 21, June.24,2022 (Ashad 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 20, June.03,2022 (Jestha 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 15, No. 19, May.20,2022 (Jestha 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75