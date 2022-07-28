India Logs 18,313 New Covid Cases, 57 Deaths

India has recorded 18,313 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,38,764. The active COVID-19 cases decreased to 1,45,026, according to the Union Health Ministry data reports Indian media.

According to government data, the death count climbed to 5,26,167 with 57 new fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The active cases comprise 0.35 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.45 per cent, the ministry said.