India Logs Over 20,557 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 Hours

July 29, 2022, 7:18 a.m.

India has recorded a total of 20,557 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the overall number of Covid-related infections in the country to 4,39,59,321.

The active COVID-19 cases increased to 1,46,323, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

According to government data, India also reported 44 Covid-related fatalities, taking the total number of deaths to 5,26,211.

Source:Covid-19

Agencies

