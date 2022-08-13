India Reported 16,561 New Covid Cases, 49 Deaths

Aug. 13, 2022, 7:49 a.m.

India has recorded a total of 16,561 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of infections to 4,42,23,557, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 49 new fatalities due to Covid in the last 24 hours, the overall Covid-related death count has reached 5,26,928.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,23,535 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The recovery rate is currently at 98.5 per cent. As many as 18,053 recoveries from the Coronavirus infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,35,73,094.

Agencies

