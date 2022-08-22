India Logs 11,539 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths

India Logs 11,539 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths

Aug. 22, 2022, 7:39 a.m.

India on Sunday recorded 11,539 fresh coronavirus infections that pushed its tally to 4,43,39,429, while the number of active cases came down to 99,879, according to Union health ministry data.

The death count due to COVID-19 climbed to 5,27,332 with 34 fatalities, including nine deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.23 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate stands at 98.59 per cent, the ministry said.

