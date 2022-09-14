India Logs 4,369 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 hours

India Logs 4,369 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 hours

Sept. 14, 2022, 7:31 a.m.

India logged 4,369 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,45,04,949, while the active cases dipped to 46,347, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,28,185 with 20 deaths, which includes seven deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.10 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate increased to 98.71 per cent, the ministry said.

A decline of 829 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

Agencies

Bhutan Revised Electricity Tariff, Hike The Tariff To Industrial Consumers
Sep 14, 2022
Putin And German Chancellor Scholz Held Talks
Sep 14, 2022
Queen Elizabeth's Coffin Arrives At Buckingham Palace
Sep 14, 2022
Nepal’s Largest Solar Plant Begins Regular 25 MW Power Generations
Sep 13, 2022
PM Deuba Appointed Members Of Climate Change Council
Sep 13, 2022

More on India

India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 3 days ago
India Records 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases And 45 Deaths By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
India Logs 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths By Agencies 2 weeks, 6 days ago
India Logs Over 9,531 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 1 day ago
India Logs 11,539 New Covid Cases, 34 Deaths By Agencies 3 weeks, 2 days ago
India Celebrates Independence Day 2022: "India Is Mother Of Democracy," PM Modi By Agencies 1 month ago

The Latest

ADB’s $70 Million Support To Improve Horticulture In Nepal’s Hilly Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2022
NIBL Heritage Conservation By A Correspondent Sep 14, 2022
Nepali And Indian Foreign Secretary Discussed A Wide Range Of Important Issues Including Border, Energy Trade, Transit Treaty By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2022
MCA-Nepal Starting Implementation By Keshab Poudel Sep 14, 2022
CLEAN COOKING Promoting At the Local Government Level By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Sep 14, 2022
Bhutan Revised Electricity Tariff, Hike The Tariff To Industrial Consumers By Agencies Sep 14, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 02, August.05,2022 (Sharwan 20. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 01, July.22,2022 (Sharwan 06. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75