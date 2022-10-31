Over 70 Killed In India Bridge Collapse

Over 70 Killed In India Bridge Collapse

Oct. 31, 2022, 7:22 a.m.

A pedestrian suspension bridge has collapsed in western India, throwing people into a river. Local media report that more than 70 people have died.

The accident occurred in Morbi in the state of Gujarat on Sunday.

Local footage shows some people swimming for safety or clinging to parts of the bridge.

Multiple local media outlets report the bridge reopened just days ago after renovation. They added that the death toll could climb further as a large number of people were crossing the bridge at the time of the disaster.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter, pledging all-out rescue efforts and support for injured people and bereaved families.

Agencies

Road Accidents Kill 2883 People And 25722 Injured In Nepal In Last One year
Oct 31, 2022
Leftist Lula Beats Incumbent Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Runoff
Oct 31, 2022
149 Dead, 76 Injured In Seoul Halloween Stampede
Oct 30, 2022
Troop Mobilization Plan 'Fulfilled': Putin
Oct 29, 2022
Chhath Festival Begins In Mithila
Oct 28, 2022

More on India

India Logs 3,230 COVID-19 Cases By Agencies 1 month ago
India Logs 4,369 New Covid-19 Cases In 24 hours By Agencies 1 month, 2 weeks ago
India Reports 7,219 New Covid Cases, 25 Deaths By Agencies 1 month, 3 weeks ago
India Records 7,231 New COVID-19 Cases And 45 Deaths By Agencies 2 months ago
India Logs 10,649 New COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid Deaths By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago
India Logs Over 9,531 New Covid Cases, 26 Deaths By Agencies 2 months, 1 week ago

The Latest

HITI PRANALI Traditional Stone Spout System By Keshab Poudel Oct 31, 2022
Road Accidents Kill 2883 People And 25722 Injured In Nepal In Last One year By Agencies Oct 31, 2022
Leftist Lula Beats Incumbent Bolsonaro In Brazilian Presidential Runoff By Agencies Oct 31, 2022
Weather Forecast: Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Province 1And Gandaki By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 31, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 9 New Case And 34 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 30, 2022
Tony Hagen, Helvetas, Record-Breaking Suspension Bridges In Parbat And Baglung By Keshab Poudel Oct 30, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 03, August.19,2022 (Bhadra 03. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75