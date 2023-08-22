Prosperity Through Water Resources

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties (CoP 27) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) recognized, for the first time, "the critical role of the protection, conservation and restoration of water and water-related ecosystems in delivering climate change adaptation benefits and co-benefits, while ensuring social and environmental safeguards". The window for international commitment through the climate negotiation process is now open to address the adverse impacts of climate change on water resources. Now, countries like Nepal that are experiencing severe impacts of climate-related disasters, namely floods, landslides and droughts, may want to advocate for continued threats and explore opportunities for access to finance, technology and in-country capacity building.

Approximately two-thirds of the human body contains water - a critical life-sustaining resource. Water is used for drinking, irrigation or energy production, livestock and aquaculture production, and to improve sanitation and health. Some mining or manufacturing industries use water extensively to produce goods and services. Wetlands, watershed and soil management, and agroforestry expansion all require significant amounts of water. Environmental flows, or minimum dry season flows to maintain downstream aquatic ecosystems, have been a major concern in recent years. In addition, water is used to convert waste to energy, to change modes of transportation, and to meet the water needs of human settlements in urban areas.

Water resources are unexpectedly and rapidly affected by frequent and intense extreme weather events. Heavy monsoon rains caused loss of lives and property in Shankhuwasabha, Panchthar and Taplejung in the third week of June 2023. The flood completely damaged the under-construction Super Hewa Hydropower Project at Chainpur and destroyed the Hewa Bridge and other infrastructure. In mid-August 2023, an unexpected flood in Kagbeni - a religious place in Mustang district with rain shadow effect - swept away nearly two and a half dozen residential buildings and hotels. The Kag River, dammed by a landslide, burst and flooded the lower reaches, displacing more than 150 people. These two examples provide clear evidence of climate-related disasters.

In early August 2023, Nepal's largest hydropower project, the 456 MW Upper Tamakoshi, faced low water flow and extreme weather conditions, resulting in low power generation. It is reported that the dry season flow from April to June was significantly worse than the previous year and the project could not deliver 50 percent of the contracted energy, resulting in penalties (https://www.spotlightnepal.com/2023/08/04/upper-tamakoshi-faced-significant-setback-year-due-low-water-flow-ceo-mohan-gautam/).The 2014 study on the economic impacts of climate change in key sectors estimated losses equivalent to an annual cost of 1.5 to 2 percent of GDP from current climate variability and extreme events. It projected future economic costs of climate change equivalent to an additional 2 to 3% of current GDP per year by mid-century. Nearly a decade after this study, Nepal is experiencing frequent direct impacts of climate and water-related disasters on economic sectors such as agriculture and water resources. The national economy is also affected by the destruction of roads and energy generation facilities. Less clean energy supply and damage to infrastructure will have direct economic loss in multiple sectors. it clearly signals to consider changes in the climate system, assess vulnerabilities and risks, and take actions to reduce potential and/or integrate climate science while utilizing water resources.

The ICIMOD study indicates that about 36 percent of the glaciers in the Himalayas will melt by the end of this century, even if the temperature is kept at 1.50C as per the Paris Agreement. This is due to a predicted temperature increase of 0.30C to 0.70C in the Himalayas. A recent study by ICIMOD also indicates a 65 percent loss of glaciers. Overall water availability is expected to decline by the end of this century. This is an urgent call to build capacity for climate change adaptation to survive the impending climate-related disasters and direct impacts on water resources, economy and ecology.

Nepal has developed several policies and plans to address the impacts of climate change. Implementation of SDG 6 (clean water and sanitation for all), National Adaptation Plan (NAP), Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), and net zero emissions by 2045 will require billions of dollars.Failure to implement ambitious national commitments will further impact our economy and ecology. Nepal will continue to experience increased frequency of climate and water related disasters that will continue to cause loss of lives, property, natural resources and infrastructure, including water infrastructure.

Studies inform water sector policies that are yet to focus on making water resources climate resilient, promoting ecosystem-based adaptation, adopting nature-based solutions, and conserving ecosystem services. Noting the importance of water for both climate adaptation and mitigation, Nepal is yet to realize water-inclusive climate policies and climate-smart water policies and plans.

The review of progress on SDG 6 called for urgent action on water resources management and WASH services. This set the stage for the development of a Global Water Leadership (GWL) program to explore ways to make the water sector climate resilient and inclusive, and to address climate risks and opportunities. GWL is being implemented in 10 countries in Asia and Africa. In Nepal, WECS is coordinating and leading this program through a multi-stakeholder consultative process. In July 2022, this consultative process prioritized policy implementation, institutional coordination, and data and capacity building as key barriers. Stakeholders also prioritized the root causes of barriers such as insufficient political will, incoherent approach to policy formulation and insufficient capacity to implement existing policies. Overlapping of roles and responsibilities across the three tiers of government is prevalent. Nepal lacks a policy for data generation and sharing, including institutional memory and knowledge-based human resources to implement priority actions. Within one year, a response strategy was developed through a multi-stakeholder consultative process.

On August 18-19, 2023, this consultative meeting was addressed by two Secretaries of the Government of Nepal. Er. Dinesh Kumar Ghimire, Secretary at MoEWRI reiterated the delay in the enactment of the Water Resources Bill to implement the National Water Resources Policy (2020) and recognized the need to sensitize the parliamentarians on the Bill for its early approval to sustainably manage water resources and expand its sustainable use for economic prosperity. Mr. Ghimire informed about the strong commitment of the Ministry to internalize and implement the response strategy and measures to minimize the adverse effects of barriers and their root causes.

Er. Sushil Chandra Tiwari, Secretary, WECS, underlined the importance of water for economic development and highlighted the inadequate implementation of policies such as integrated water resources management. Er. Tiwari informed about the near completion of river basin plans and stressed the need for a regulatory institution on water resources to ensure strong coordination and monitoring. Er. Tiwari also informed about the need to discuss the response strategy with the concerned ministries and development partners and water institutions.

The strategy is expected to contribute to "climate-smart" water resources policies and plans and "water-inclusive" climate policies to address the adverse impacts of climate change by accessing and mobilizing bilateral and multilateral funding sources, including climate finance.

