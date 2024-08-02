JDS Project Has Been Able To Continue Because Of Your Support

It is my great pleasure to welcome you all to my residence here. I would like to start by congratulating all of the JDS fellows for their successful passing through the selection process.

I would also like to congratulate the recent establishment of Alumni Association, JDSAAN. I have no doubt that the initiative of JDS returned fellows is highly valued for further strengthening Japan-Nepal relations. I hope that all JDS fellow being sent off today will actively participate in the activities of JDSAAN after coming back.

I know that there are only about 10 days left before you leave Nepal. I just hope you preparations are going well. Some JDS fellows might feel a little nervous about study in Japan. It is a big step, and you will have to study hard to get your degree. But Japan is becoming increasingly popular as a destination to study abroad, especially for Nepali students. So, I am confident that you too will enjoy a good learning environment in Japan.

More importantly, your experience will definitely contribute to the development of Nepal. As you are aware, the large-scale outflow of young generation in recent years could cause some challenges for Nepal at large in the medium and long term. This is just my personal feeling but I feel the new coalition government has started thinking not only how to facilitate Nepali youngsters to go foreign land but how to encourage them to return back to Nepal in the future. You are government officials. Your experiences, skills, technology and management know-how gained in Japan should be utilized for the future of Nepal I am saying that Japan’s assistance is not a charity, but it is the investment for the bright future of Nepal. You are beacon of hope. You will surely play an important role for Nepal’s development. You should do it, and you can do it.

In your future life, you may face stagnation and sometimes setback. But, you have friendly and reliable alumni members around you. Count on them for help, assistance, advice and encouragement. In Japanese, they are you “Senpai.” And in the future, you will in return help your junior JDS fellows as their “Senpai.”

I would also like to express my gratitude to all the guests who are attending this reception. The JDS Project has been able to continue because of your support and cooperation, as well as the excellent performance of JDS returned fellows in Nepal after the completion of the program. In this regard, I look forward to signing the Exchange of Note for the next generation of JDS as soon as possible.

Finally, I wish all of you good health, success and happiness and hope that all guests gathered here today will enjoy interacting with JDS fellows over Japanese food and sake.

KIKUTA Yutaka is the ambassador of Japan to Nepal. Excerpts of his statement delivered at the JDS Fellows Send-off Party on 2nd August, 2024.