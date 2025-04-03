Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu

Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu

April 3, 2025, 11:09 a.m.

The Kathmandu Valley blanketed with a haze will continue to see it for some days. Air pollution has taken a toll on the valley weather.    
However, with the improving pace of wind, the haze will be fizzling out from Friday, according to meteorologist Binu Maharjan. There is no chance of rainfall at present in the Kathmandu Valley, but the haze is being cleared gradually, she added.    

Compared to the temperature yesterday, it is cool today. I will however be hotter next day.    

The Weather Forecasting Division has said the country has partial impact of westerly and local winds, causing partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Lumbini Province today. (RSS)

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting
Apr 03, 2025
A Novel AI-Based Method Reveals How Cells Respond To Drug Treatments
Apr 03, 2025
IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker
Apr 02, 2025
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects
Apr 02, 2025
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms
Apr 02, 2025

More on Weather

Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Kathmandu And Pokhara By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Pokhsts, Kathmandu, Bhairaw And Janakpur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Pokhara And Rain In few Places Of Hilly Areas Of Gandaki And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 3 hours ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Janakpur, Kathmandu And Bhairawa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair Biratnagar, Janakpur, Kathmandu And Birendranagar By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Kathmandu, Pokhara And Janakpurdham By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

PM Oli, Thai PM Shinawatra Holding Meeting By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025
A Novel AI-Based Method Reveals How Cells Respond To Drug Treatments By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 03, 2025
“Kolahalko Kolaj “: A Collection Of Scattered Memories By Prakash Sayami By Shanker Man Singh Apr 02, 2025
IWMMI: Water Resilience Tracker By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
Nepal-India Signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) For 10 Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025
UNRCPD To Host Confernce On Small Arms By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 02, 2025

Latest Magazine

VOL. 18, No. 16,March.21, 2025 (Chaitra-08. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 15,March.07, 2025 (Falgun-23. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 14,February.21, 2025 (Falgun-09. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 18, No. 13,February.07, 2025 (Magh-25. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75