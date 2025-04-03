Hazy Weather For Some Days In Kathmandu

The Kathmandu Valley blanketed with a haze will continue to see it for some days. Air pollution has taken a toll on the valley weather.

However, with the improving pace of wind, the haze will be fizzling out from Friday, according to meteorologist Binu Maharjan. There is no chance of rainfall at present in the Kathmandu Valley, but the haze is being cleared gradually, she added.

Compared to the temperature yesterday, it is cool today. I will however be hotter next day.

The Weather Forecasting Division has said the country has partial impact of westerly and local winds, causing partly cloudy in the hilly regions of the country, including Lumbini Province today. (RSS)