Engage Nepal Call Help For Flood Victims

I don’t know if you ever wonder if your donations matter. I can’t tell you about other charities you might support, but I can tell you about Engage Nepal. Here is just the latest way in which you made a difference.



Recently, we asked for help for flood victims. One of the components in our wide-ranging response was to send a medical camp into the Balkhu slums in Kathmandu where many people had lost everything. It was pretty devastating.

In any event, here’s more from the initial readout from Fusion Nepal. “During the camp, our doctors found two emergency cases. One lady had a serious head injury, and another had neurological problems. They were so poor they couldn’t even afford water, let alone reach the hospital. We called an ambulance and arranged for them to go to the hospital. Fusion Nepal’s team leader, Laxmi Gautam, went with them while the rest of the team continued with the camp. The lady with the head injury has been discharged, but the other patient is still in the hospital receiving treatment.”

Your support let us help 259 people. And it will also make it possible for HomeNet Nepal to help another 225 children who are particularly at risk with food and school supplies and clothing. As with the medical camp, there are many more children we could have reached had we been able to garner more support. That doesn’t stop us from helping those that we can, however.



You matter. It’s as simple as that.



You made this possible, and IF we had received more donations, we would have seen even more people in the camp and we would double the number of children we’d reach. We have identified those in need. But we can only do what we can with the resources available to us.

Looking down the road there will be more floods, there will be another earthquake, and there will be more families who are vulnerable to the risks that come with poverty — poorer health care, less transformational education opportunities, more hunger, and more despair. We want to transform despair to hope. We want to continue our mission to make a difference for those in need. We want to open the way to a future of promise.

To do that we need you. Not just the one or two percent of you who give so freely and with so much compassion, but the vast majority of you who might share our values but who have yet to support the effort. The giving season is almost upon us.

Why not get an early start with a tax deductible donation for the people of Nepal.



Please. Help us show the folks of Bhalku, and Janakpur, and Solu, and Biratnagar, and Timi, and countless other communities in which our partners engage, that there are people who still care about the less fortunate among us.

Working together with a new partner, Fusion Nepal, and thanks to your support, we were able to send a team in last week and they report that “259 people received help. Unfortunately, we had to stop there, even though many more were hoping for treatment. It was hard for us to turn them away, but those who got help were very happy. One patient told us, ‘After the flood, we felt so abandoned. But today, with this clinic, we feel like there are people who still care about us.’ ”

Take a look at the pictures below. Some show the hope that people found at the camp. But also look at the community in which the people of Balkhu live. I know that I would feel abandoned if it was me. How about you?

Please, continue to support the work we do and continue to be active members of the Engage Nepal family. Share our newsletter. Encourage folks to get on our mailing list here. And please, donate today.