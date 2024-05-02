Education, Jobs, Health Care: You Can Make The Difference.

Earlier this month I had the chance to spend an evening via Zoom (modern tech really is remarkable) with a wonderful group of Nepali friends online. Most were based in New York and all had come together on the urging of Nabraj K.C. — an activist in the Nepali community in New York City. I had met Nabraj on an earlier visit to New York when my dear friends from the band Sur Sudha were playing there.

I was so grateful to every single one of those kind folks who took the time out of their evening to come together and explore how we can make the world around us a more hopeful place. It begins with caring. With deciding to act. With a determination to make a difference.

We talked about the work of Engage Nepal and our partners in Nepal who are working so hard to make a difference. And, before the day was done,

Many of you have followed the work we have done in West Rukkum with our partner HomeNet Nepal. They recently made yet another difficult trip along perilous paths to reach the families we committed ourselves to last fall when the earthquake struck. Here are just a few photos. The team carried in with them 172 sets of school dress and school bags to help the kids be ready to start a new school term with pride. We also distributed much needed new garments for 160 pregnant women, lactating mothers, disabled persons, single women and the members of ultra poor families — as per our previous commitment. This was the last of our journeys for now. We committed to get them through the winter and we did.

That doesn’t mean there isn’t more need. There is. The Home Net team witnessed so many problems during their stay. The paucity of child health care, poor nutrition, the lack of school supplies, and shoes, and more. But, without more resources and support, we can’t do it all. We have to choose — choose who to help, how to help, and when to help. It is never easy.

For now, our concentration remains on the sustainable livelihood program for vulnerable women which, after a successful launch, is entering phase two.

For now, we have committed ourselves to giving poor children in Dhangadhi, Dhulikhel and Biratnagar a chance at a quality public school education in a major new education initiative,

For now we are looking everywhere to find support to build a cancer hospital in Janakpur. The medical team dreams of having a dedicated wing to address cervical cancer — a leading cause of death for women in Nepal — and we’d love to see a pediatric oncology ward, as well.

And those are just for now. With your support we'll not just tackle the challenges of the moment but those that lie ahead..

So, I am incredibly grateful to our friends who joined the call last week and who committed themselves to becoming part of the Engage Nepal mission. To them I say, “Welcome to the Engage Nepal family.”

I hope you’ll consider joining us as well. We need business sponsors who want the world to know that their bottom line isn’t just about profits but also about people. We need moms and dads willing to offer love and support not just to the kids asleep in the next room but to the little ones struggling to make it through the day in a remote village in Nepal.

We need folks like those who joined our recent call. Folks who care. Folks like you.

Please join the effort. Donate today and then share this newsletter and ask family and friends to follow your example. Let’s make a difference and bring just a bit more light into the world.