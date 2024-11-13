COP29: President Paudel To Host High-Level Session Today

President Ramchandra Paudel who arrived here leading a high-level Nepali delegation to attend the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) is hosting a high-level session on behalf of Nepal today.

In the session 'Addressing Climate Induced Loss and Damage in Mountainous Regions', Nepal would draw attention of the global community to the agenda.

In his address to the COP29 summit on Tuesday, President Paudel called for the global community to internalize the reality that the protection of the mountains is the protection of the earth.

"Let us all take care that the protection of the mountains is the protection of the earth.

The world should not forget that the process of turning the white mountains into black mountains will not only lead to the crisis in the countries but also the low-lying coastal countries", he stressed.

In the meeting with the President of the Maldives, Mohamud Muizzu on Tuesday, President Paudel said countries like Nepal and the Maldives which have been hit hard by climate change should ramp up bilateral collaboration on the issue and reciprocate in climate negotiations.

This time Nepal has participated in the 'World Leaders Climate Action Summit' under the leadership of President Paudel.

President Poudel arrived here on Monday to attend the COP29 summit at the invitation of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

Influential leaders working in the field of climate change in most countries of the world, including Presidents or Vice presidents of 40 countries and Prime Ministers of 35 countries, are participating in the conference for discussions and global cooperation. (RSS)