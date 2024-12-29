IME Group Is Dedicated To Investing In The Prosperity And Development Of Nepal

IME Group is focused on constructing hotels and resorts with cable cars in all seven provinces to enhance tourism infrastructure, promote tourism, and contribute to the economic growth of the country.

Currently, IME Group has initiated projects such as the Moulakali cable car, hotels, and resorts in Chandragiri, Kathmandu, and Gandakot, East Nawalparasi. The Butbal cable car in Rupandehi is operational, with plans for additional infrastructures including a five-star hotel. Construction of a cable car in Pathibhara, Taplejung, is also underway.

The development in Chandragiri has created 500 new direct jobs and has positively impacted the local economy, attracting around 3,000 visitors daily. Local businesses have flourished, leading to improved living standards for residents. Chandragiri has emerged as a popular destination for both domestic and international tourists, including high-profile visitors to Nepal.

The economic growth in Chandragiri has extended to Butwal and Gaidakot, providing employment opportunities and boosting economic activities in these areas. The region has become a vibrant hub for tourism, catering to visitors of all ages. IME Group's initiatives have not only transformed Chandragiri but have also contributed to the overall development and prosperity of Nepal.

It has emerged as a popular destination for local, Indian, and international tourists. Our goal is to develop extensive tourism infrastructure, including cable cars, hotels, and resorts, based on the successful Chandragiri model in all seven provinces.

Our objective is to encourage tourists to extend their stay in Nepal by at least 7 days. Today, we are laying the foundation stone for the Jalpadevi cable car at the meeting point of the Far West, Lumbini, and Karnali provinces in Karnali Chisapani. believe that this project will not only boost economic, social, and cultural growth but also serve as a significant step towards promoting tourism, economic progress, and prosperity in the entire region.

Dear Minister, Nepal currently lacks sufficient tourism infrastructure. The average spending and duration of stay for foreign tourists in Nepal are quite low and decreasing. Recent data shows that foreign tourists spend less than $50 perday and stay for an average of 12 days in Nepal.

To attract more tourists, increase their length of stay, and boost their spending, we need to develop more large-scale infrastructure. Tourists visit Nepal to experience the unique culture, art, natural beauty, and extraordinary landscapes here. Hence, I recommend the development of tourist infrastructure. The government should focus on fostering partnerships with the private sector to expedite the country's progress. The natural resources bestowed upon us offer abundant opportunities in tourism, nature, and the environment. By combining our vision, determination, technology, and capital, we can achieve remarkable feats.

The private sector has demonstrated its ability to drive the country's development and transformation. With a conducive environment, the private sector can make substantial investments, contributing to development, employment, and economic growth. In the current federal structure, every province and local government should strive to attract investments by creating a competitive environment. They should implement policies that support potential projects and encourage more investments in their regions. This approach will lead to the economic development and prosperity we aspire to achieve. Local governments must establish long-term structures and implement policy reforms to create an investment-friendly climate.

Only then can domestic and foreign investment be attracted. Minister, let's discuss the potential area of our country that has the ability to transform the country - tourism. By investing in tourism infrastructure, we can attract

tourists and increase their length of stay, leading to more foreign currency earnings, job creation, increased revenue, and overall economic development and prosperity.

Tourism has the potential to create more jobs and generate more revenue than other service sectors. The project inaugurated today will undoubtedly contribute to improving the standard of living for the people, reducing poverty, and bringing about the economic development and prosperity we all desire. If the government can achieve all these benefits through small policy adjustments and support, why not take action? By acting as a partner to the private sector, the government can reap the dividends of development without direct investment. Each project undertaken by the private sector provides services, facilities, and income that ultimately benefit the state.

The state's status will be enhanced through the improvement of physical infrastructure and services provided by the private sector, which is crucial for the state's development. Encouraging private investment allows the private sector to grow and thrive, boosting their value, dignity, and morale, ultimately leading to

development, economic prosperity, and progress. As a leader in the private sector nationwide, I have a request and suggestion for the federal, state, and local governments. Now, I would like to address the inauguration of the Jalpadevi Kevalkar project today.

This province, although slightly lagging behind in modern development and economic growth compared to other provinces, is incredibly beautiful and unique. Destinations like Ramaroshan, Badimalika, Khaptad, Shuklaphant, and the Chisapani Bridge in this province are stunning in their own right.

I am confident that the construction of the cable car and resort in Karnali Chisapani, the gateway to Sudurpaschim Province, will boost religious, cultural, and recreational tourism.

The sacred Karnali River holds great potential for water tourism development, including rafting, paragliding, and trekking in the surrounding mountains, as well as showcasing traditional Tharu culture through jungle safaris in Bardia National Park. This area has the opportunity for significant physical, economic, and social development.

I have observed the increasing demand for tourism infrastructure, such as the foundation stone laid today. Over the past few years, Nepal and its hill stations have become popular destinations for Indian tourists. Whether they are holidaymakers, weekend visitors, vacationers, or attendees of meetings, incentives, conferences, exhibitions, or destination weddings, many Indian tourists now prefer various destinations in Nepal.

However, the lack of air connectivity and other essential physical infrastructure has hindered the influx of these tourists to Nepal. With this cable car and resort located just a two-hour drive from the Indian border and at the end of the East-West highway, we have the potential to attract a significant number of tourists. By involving local participation in the development of this infrastructure, we are ensuring that it becomes a shared asset for the people in this area. This project has the potential to bring about a significant boost in tourism not only in this district but also in the Far West Province and Nepal as a whole.

Therefore, we have asked Mr. Surya Bahadur Thapa to serve as the local coordinator for this project. Participation in the project is also open to the company. I believe there is no need to elaborate on the history and significance of the Chisapani region. Chisapani itself is a treasure, and we anticipate that the cable car project will enhance its appeal. We are confident that the Karnali riverbank, known for dolphins and rafting, will become a hub of historical, cultural, and religious tourism.

I extend my gratitude to the Honorable Minister for gracing today's event as the chief guest and inaugurating the project. I also thank all the attendees, including special guests and participants, for their presence.

Dhakal, the President of the Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry and IME Group, delivered the following statement at the foundation laying ceremony of the cable car project in Chisapani, Kailali district of Sudur Pachim Province.