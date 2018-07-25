Messi, Mbappe, Ronaldo & Salah Nominated For The Best FIFA Men's Player Of The Year

Premier League duo Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard are also included, although there's no place for Neymar in the final 10

July 25, 2018, 10:44 a.m.

Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, Cristiano Ronaldo and Mohamed Salah are among the nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player of the Year award for 2018.

Ronaldo, who won the award in 2017, guided Madrid to their third Champions League title in a row, while Messi scored 34 league goals to guide Barca to the Liga title.

World Cup winners Antoine Griezmann and Raphael Varane join international team-mate Mbappe on the list, and Golden Boot winner Harry Kane is also included.

Salah, meanwhile, is rewarded for an incredible season at club level with Liverpool; the 26-year-old scored a record-breaking 32 goals in 36 league appearances to help the Reds finish fourth in the table.

There is further Premier League representation in the form of Belgium duo Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard - the former one of Pep Guardiola's key players in Manchester City's title-winning season.

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric also makes the final 10 as he claimed Champions League glory and played a pivotal role in Croatia's run to the World Cup final - ending the competition as the Golden Ball winner as the tournament's best player.

There is, however, no place for Neymar, who finished third in last year's voting, after an injury-hit season with PSG and difficult World Cup that saw Brazil knocked out at the quarter-final stage by Belgium.

FIFA have also announced the nominees for the Coach of the Year award, with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Guardiola and England manager Gareth Southgate all part of the list.

The award ceremony takes place in London on 24 September, with fans votes, and those of journalists, national team coaches and captains all contributing to the outcome of the final three.

The full list of nominees

Cristiano Ronaldo, Juventus Portugal, Kevin De Bruyne Manchester City Belgium, Antoine Griezmann Atletico Madrid France, Eden Hazard Chelsea Belgium, Harry Kane Tottenham England, Kylian Mbappe PSG France, Lionel Messi Barcelona Argentina, Luka Modric Real Madrid Croatia, Mohamed Salah Liverpool Egypt, Raphael Varane, Real Madrid, France

Source: Goal.com

Agencies

