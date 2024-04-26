Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal

Nepal’s Investment Landscape Revitalize By Nine Ordinances: FNCCI President Dhakal

April 26, 2024, 8:15 a.m.

President of Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI) said that announcement of nine ordinance revitalize Nepal’s investment landscape.

“In a significant move aimed at revitalising Nepal’s investment landscape, the government has amended nine outdated laws and policies through ordinance, marking a pivotal moment for the country’s economic growth,” said Chandra Prasad Dhakal, President of Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry.

He hailed the government’s proactive stance and said the amendments will help attract more foreign direct investment (FDI) and foster a conducive environment for business growth in the country.

“This is a momentous occasion for Nepal’s economic development. The amendments to these laws and policies signify a notable step towards removing longstanding barriers that have hindered investment inflows into our country,” Dhakal said.

According to a news published in The Rising Nepal, the amendments target key areas identified as bottlenecks for investment, including simplifying bureaucratic procedures, enhancing investor protection mechanisms and streamlining regulatory frameworks across various sectors.

He said that on the eve of the investment summit, the amendment to the investment laws has created a ray of hope for domestic and foreign investors and has sent a message that the government wants to accelerate economic activities in cooperation with the private sector.

The government has also passed the Bilateral Investment Agreement (BIA) to create a suitable climate for investment. The FNCCI had been pushing the government for the BIA and legal reforms to make an environment to navigate investment, both domestic and foreign, he said.

Dhakal further elaborated on the implications of these reforms, stating, “By addressing these critical issues, the government has demonstrated its commitment to fostering a business-friendly environment that encourages both domestic and foreign investors to explore opportunities in Nepal. This initiative will not only stimulate economic growth but also create job opportunities and drive innovation across various sectors.”

The FNCCI reiterated its commitment to collaborating with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the effective implementation of these reforms, emphasizing the need for continued dialogue and cooperation to sustain momentum in Nepal’s journey towards becoming an attractive investment destination.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium
Apr 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas
Apr 26, 2024
Nepal-China Aid Project Meeting Held In Lhasa
Apr 25, 2024
Ambassador Subedi Presented The Letter Of Credence To President Of Italy
Apr 25, 2024
Nepal-Qatar Joint Business Council Formed
Apr 25, 2024

More on Economy

Nepal-Qatar Joint Business Council Formed By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 7 hours ago
Upper Arun And Dudhkoshi Hydropower Projects Will Use TBM, With Parallel Construction Of Other Infrastructure: MD Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago
Nepal Should Get Compensation For Damaged Caused By Climate Change: Minister Pun By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
Finance Minister Pun World Bank For More Investment In Nepal By Agencies 1 week, 1 day ago
FNCCI President Dhakal Urges To Invest In Tourism Infrastructure By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 1 day ago
ECONOMY: Growth At 3.3 By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
India’s Lok Sabha Election 2024: 2nd Phase Voting Begins In India By Agencies Apr 26, 2024
Israel Completes Preparation For Ground Offensive Into Rafah By Agencies Apr 26, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Hilly region And Mainly Fair In Plain Areas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 26, 2024
Private Sector Investment: Opportunity And Challenges In Nepal By Sandip Poudel Apr 25, 2024
Nepal-China Aid Project Meeting Held In Lhasa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 25, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 14, February.23,2024 (Falgun,11. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75