Nepalese Team Win Nepal-China International Cross Country Race

The Nepal-China International Mountain Cross Country Race Competition came to an end with Nepali team emerging victorious.

In the competition concluded in Pokhara on Saturday, Suman Kulung, Indrakala Nembang and Ramesh Limbu's team stood first in the 40-km run and took home Rs 360,000 cash prize.

Similarly, Nepal's Shrebi Maharjan, Mahesh Tharu and Basanta Tharu of Nepal came second in the same competition. The cash prize for second position was Rs 288,000.

In the competition organized by the Chinese Embassy in Nepal, Pokhara Metropolitan City and Nepal Tourism Board, Nepali team's Shreekas Rai, Tilak Sunuwar and Keshari Thapa Magar finished third winning Rs 216,000 as a cash prize, informed Gokarna Karki, Coordinator of the Award section.

The Chinese team came fourth in the competition taking home Rs 144,000 cash prize. The team comprised Lin Xiaqji, Yang Chunheng and Hou Qing.

Likewise, Nepal's athlete Homlal Shrestha stood first in the 38-km race. He was awarded with Rs 144,000 cash prize.

Nepal's Bed Bahadur Sunuwar came second, Tirtha Tamang third and Karan Wala finished fourth in the same competition.

The cash prize for second position was Rs 108,000 and Rs 54,000 for third and Rs 18,000 for fourth, Karki shared.

The Nepal China International Mountain Cross Country Competition is a joint initiative of Embassy of China in Kathmandu, Pokhara Metropolitan City and Nepal Tourism Board.

Under the slogan of Race for Shared Prosperity, the event was held in four categories, including group and individual competition, happy run and student run. A total of 20 groups took part in the group competition category.

The competition involved a distance of 40 kilometers to be covered by running, cycling and boating.

Starting from Barahighat in Lakeside, the race involved the distance passing through Birauta, Furse Khola, Ramadi, Ulleri, Bhumdi, Lukunswarna, Lichibot to end at Barahighat.

Chief Minister of Gandaki Surendra Raj Pandey, Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song, Mayor of Pokhara Dhanraj Acharya jointly inaugurated the event.

At the opening ceremony, Chief Minister Pandey expressed the belief that the competition would help to increase the popularity Pokhara worldwide and also contribute to development of sports tourism.

Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Song said that such event will make a special contribution to strengthen the age-old relationship between Nepal and China. The Nepal China Dragon Boat Festival has already been held in Pokhara, which, he said, has helped to bring more Chinese tourists to the lake city. (RSS)