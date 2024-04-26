Nepal And China Ink Two Agreements , PM Prachanda Meets Chinese Delegation

Two important agreements were signed between Nepal and China in the presence of Finance Minister Barshaman Pun Ananta. The second agreement was signed between Finance Secretary Madhu Marasini.

In the program organized to sign the agreement, Finance Secretary Madhukumar Marasini and Health Ministry Secretary Dr. Roshan Pokharel and Luo Zhaohui, head of China International Development Cooperation Agency signed the agreement.

The organization has been working on the formulation of strategic standards for China's foreign aid, the formulation of related policies and plans, and the reform agenda of foreign aid.

An agreement has been signed with the Ministry of Finance regarding human resource development support for global development efforts and an agreement with the Ministry of Health regarding bone marrow transplantation.

During Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda's visit to China last October, China promised to help start bone marrow transplant service in Nepal. According to the agreement, China will support the operation of bone marrow transplant services at BP Koirala Memorial Cancer Hospital.

For that, China has agreed to provide financial assistance for everything from building structures to theoretical and technical training for doctors.

In the program, Finance Minister Pun thanked China for continuously supporting the development of Nepal. Discussing the deep, diverse and sustainable relationship between Nepal and China, Minister Pun mentioned that they are advancing mutual cooperation and friendship with sincerity while respecting each other's aspirations and sensitivities.

He said that the recent development achieved by China is attractive and admirable and he wants to follow the same pace of development in Nepal.

He said that China is the leading foreign investment country in the world and investments have started coming to Nepal as well, and he urged to increase aid and investment in the future. Minister Pun said that he will always appreciate the trust that China has towards Nepal.

Luo Zhaohui, who led the Chinese delegation, said that Nepal is a good friend of China and has always supported the development of Nepal.

Visiting Chairman of China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA), Luo Zhaohui paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal on Friday.

According to Rupak Sapkota, PM's Foreign Affairs Advisor, the economic development of Nepal and the upcoming investment conference were discussed during the meeting held PM’s Official Residence in Baluwatar.

PM Dahal said that the relationship between the two countries is gaining more height due to the recent high-level visits between Nepal and China and the implementation of bilateral agreements has been speeded up.

"More border crossings between Nepal and China have come into operation, this has brought relief to the people of the border area," said PM Dahal, "I have also found that Chinese investors are interested in the investment summit to be held in Nepal."

Chairman Zhaohui said that Chinese investors want to invest in Nepal's electricity transmission line construction and Tokha-Chhare tunnel feasibility study.