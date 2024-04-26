Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium

Nepal Army Held National Cyber Security Symposium

April 26, 2024, 8:29 a.m.

The one-day National Cyber Security Symposium-2081 of the 4th edition, conducted with the aim of identifying the necessary initiatives to monitor, regulate and control cyber crime, which is emerging as a challenge at the national and international level, was conducted.

2 (3).JPG

In the program, the chief guest, Chief of Army Staff (CoAS) Prabhuram Sharma, while delivering the concluding speech, said that the development of a strong cyber defense system is indispensable for not only the security of digital assets, but also for the protection of the nation's sovereignty, the protection of important technical infrastructures and the citizens' trust in the government.

He emphasized on the need for coordination and cooperation of all concerned agencies to protect sensitive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructures by minimizing, eliminating and eliminating cyber attacks and their risks in the face of increasing risk of cyber attacks.

Representatives of various ministries, Nepali Army, other security agencies and government and non-government agencies participated in the two-stage conference. A Table Top Exercise-TTX was also conducted among the participants in the seminar presented by subject experts related to cyber security

Lieutenant General Ashokraj Sigdel, Army Generals, government agencies involved in information technology and cyber security, academic personalities of educational institutions attended the program.

