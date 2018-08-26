People Observe Janai Purnima or Rakchya Bandhan Across Nepal

The annual Janai Purnima, also known as the Raksha Bandhan festival, being observed across the country today.

Raksha Bandhan is an annual festival much looked forward to by the people of Nepal. It occurs on the full moon of the month of Shrawan on the Hindu Calendar, which puts it in July or August on the Gregorian Calendar.

Raksha Bandhan is all about renewing the bonds of loyalty and affection between brothers and sisters. Traditionally, sisters make or buy a special string or amulet that they then tie around their brother’s wrist. Today, it’s also common to give clothing or other gifts to one’s brother as well.

The brother, in return, promises to protect his sister, and he may also give her a card, clothing, jewellery, food, sweets, or a small amount of money.

In Nepal, the stores are full of rakhi presents on and leading up to Raksha Bandhan. It’s a huge shopping season that no retailer fails to take advantage of.

On the occasion, especially Hindu Brahmins and Chhetris who have undergone the ritual of Bratabandha change their Janai (white cotton string worn diagonally from the left shoulder to the right waist) and also tie the Raksha Bandhan around the wrist of the right hand.

People believe that the use of the sacred thread will bring them good luck. It is also believed that the Raksha Bandhan should be removed only on the day of Laxmi Puja during Tihar.

People celebrate the festival eating kwati (soup cooked from germinated pulses) and other special food items.

On this special day Newar community celebrate as Gunhi Punhi and make a special food called kwati made of nine different beans using various spices which has the significant taste to the dish. For the good health after the rice plantation, it is consumed as the special dish.

The major shiva temples are crowded with the devotees and priests all over the Nepal. According to Hindu mythology, getting dipped in holy Gosainkunda lake in Langtang Region on this day cleans thier mind and soul getting rid of all the sins they have committed till the day.

The holy thread that tied around the wrist on this day be untied on Laxmi Puja, re-tied on the tails of cows, which signifies the devotion towards holy animal cow and Goddess Laxmi.