Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated Around The World

Countries around the world including Nepal, various organizations commemorates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Bapu as he is fondly remembered, is known as the Father of the Nation. He led the independence movement against the British. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is in India, also paid tribute to Gandhi this morning.

In India, President Kovind, PM Modi and Vice-President Naidu led a string of leaders in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat .

Beach Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.

They led a string of leaders in paying respects, including BJP veteran L K Advani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The Government Of India has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called him a “stalwart who made world a better place.” After paying floral tribute to Gandhi at Raj Ghat, PM Modi tweeted, “The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place.” He also shared a small video of Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter.

Similarly, Rahul Gandhi says Gandhiji a living set of ideas, values.