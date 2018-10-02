Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated Around The World

Gandhi Jayanti Celebrated Around The World

Oct. 2, 2018, 12:48 p.m.

Countries around the world including Nepal, various organizations commemorates 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, or Bapu as he is fondly remembered, is known as the Father of the Nation. He led the independence movement against the British. The United Nations also celebrates October 2 as the International Day of Non-Violence to honour Gandhi’s belief in peace and non-violence. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres who is in India, also paid tribute to Gandhi this morning.

In India, President Kovind, PM Modi and Vice-President Naidu led a string of leaders in paying tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat .

Tribute to Gandhi.jpg

Beach Art by Sudarsan Pattnaik Twitter

President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu Tuesday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary at Raj Ghat.

They led a string of leaders in paying respects, including BJP veteran L K Advani, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Congress president Rahul Gandhi, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his deputy Manish Sisodia. The Government Of India has announced a two-year celebration to mark the 150th anniversary of Gandhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday called him a “stalwart who made world a better place.” After paying floral tribute to Gandhi at Raj Ghat, PM Modi tweeted, “The noble thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi have given strength to millions across the world. He was a stalwart who lived for others and to make our world a better place.” He also shared a small video of Mahatma Gandhi on Twitter.

Similarly, Rahul Gandhi says Gandhiji a living set of ideas, values.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

PM Oli Holds Bilateral Talks With President of Costa Rica
Oct 02, 2018
5 Killed And 18 Injured In Road Accidents
Oct 02, 2018
3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman
Oct 02, 2018
French Ambassador To Nepal Leger Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa
Oct 02, 2018
Malaysia Needs To Settle Some Issue With Nepal; Minister Kulasegaran
Oct 02, 2018

More on International

Indonesia Scrambles To Help Earthquake-Hit Island As Death Toll Tops 800 By Reuters 1 day, 9 hours ago
Powerful Typhoon Trami Hits Japan, Injuring Dozens By News Desk 1 day, 9 hours ago
Indonesia Earthquake, Tsunami Killed At Least 408 People And Injured 500 By News Desk 2 days, 9 hours ago
Earthquake Kill 384 Leave Hundreds In Indonesia By News Desk 3 days ago
Air Niugini Plane Comes Down In Micronesia Lagoon By News Desk 4 days, 9 hours ago
US Federal Reserve Raises Interest Rates Again By News Desk 5 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

PM Oli Holds Bilateral Talks With President of Costa Rica By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
Peace Is Not A Mere Absence Of War By K.P. Sharma Oli Oct 02, 2018
5 Killed And 18 Injured In Road Accidents By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
3 Women Raped Including A 70 Years Old Woman By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
French Ambassador To Nepal Leger Pays A Courtesy Call To CoAS General Thapa By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018
Malaysia Needs To Settle Some Issue With Nepal; Minister Kulasegaran By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Oct 02, 2018

Latest Magazine

VOL 12 No.05, September 21, 2018 (Ashoj. 05, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.04, September 07, 2018 (Bhadra 22, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.03, August 17, 2018 (Bhadra 01, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL 12 No.02, August 03, 2018 (Shrawan 18, 2075) Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75