5 Die In Road Five Different Districts

Oct. 3, 2018, 2:02 p.m.

Jagadish Gupta, 50, a pillion of motorbike and resident of Katahari Rural Municipality-3 died after a truck hit a motorbike. He died at Golden Hospital Biratnagar during the treatment.

Driver of the motorbike Pramod Gupta, 22, was admitted to the hospital in serious conditions.

Four people died and 13 injured in different road accidents on Monday in four different districts in Kathmandu, Kailali, Banke and Chitwan districts. 65 years old Krishna Prasad Mainali died on a spot in Sukdhara in Kathmandu Metropolitan City-4. He was hit by an unknown vehicle.

Similarly, Iswari Binadi and 10 other injured when a bus crashed at Balima of Godari Municipality 9 of Kailali district. An unknown person of the age of 43 years old driver died and three other injured in a bus accident in Nepalgunj Sub-metropolitan-4 Nepalgunj-Kohalpur road.

An unknown 28 years driver of motorcycle died when a truck hit by a truck. He died at during treatment at Purano Medical College Bharatpur.

