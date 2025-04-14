Biska Jatra 2082: Origin And Importance

Why is Biska Jatra Celebrated?

The Biska Jatra Festival is a Nepalese yearly festival held at Bhaktapur. According to legend, a terrible serpent named Karkotaka previously terrorized the area. When a young couple stumbled onto its lair by accident, the serpent killed the man.

The woman sought assistance from the goddess Bhadrakali, who informed the townspeople that the only way to vanquish the serpent was to sacrifice a human. Bhadrakali, on the other hand, had a strategy to use the serpent's fight against it.

When Karkotaka came, a brave young man named Siddha volunteered to be sacrificed, and people tugged a rope connected to Siddha, drawing the serpent into the town square where it was killed. The Biska Jatra celebration was formed to honor this triumph of good over evil, with rites and customs symbolizing the triumph.

Things To Remember

If you are planning to attend the Biska Jatra festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, there are a few essential items that you might want to consider carrying with you:

Comfortable clothing and shoes: The festival involves a lot of walking, dancing, and standing, so it’s essential to wear comfortable clothes and shoes that can handle crowds and uneven terrain.

Sunscreen and a hat: The festival takes place in April when the weather can be hot and sunny, so protecting yourself from the sun’s rays is essential.

Water bottle: It’s important to stay hydrated during the festival, so carrying a water bottle is a good idea.

Camera: The Biska Jatra festival is a unique cultural experience, and you might want to capture the memories with photos or videos.

Cash: There will be vendors selling food, drinks, and souvenirs at the festival, so it’s a good idea to carry some cash with you.

Respectful attitude: It’s important to remember that Biska Jatra is a religious and cultural festival, and it’s essential to respect the locals’ traditions and practices

When is Biska Jatra in 2025?

Biska Jatra in 2025 will be celebrated in Bhaktapur, Nepal, from April 10th to April 18th, marking the welcoming of spring and spanning eight nights and nine days. The festival takes place on the first day of the Nepali New Year, which in the year 2082 (or 2025), is on April 14th.

How is the Biska Jatra Celebrated?

Several ceremonies and festivals line up in these 9 days of fiesta. Let’s discuss each one of these in detail.

Raising the Two Tall Poles

To begin, on the first day of the celebration, there are two tall poles, or "Lindos," in the town's main square. The poles are decked with colorful flags to represent the triumph of good over evil.

It is thought that when the Lindos collapse or lie down, their adversary likewise falls or lies down. The poles are brought down, and the tug of war takes place on the last day of the festival.

Sindoor Jatra

Have you missed the Holi festival in 2025? Don't worry; the orange colors can be used in the Sindoor Jatra!

Sindoor Jatra is a two-day festival that takes place on the third day of Biska Jatra. During this event, people paint their faces with vermillion powder (sindoor) and worship to the goddess Bhairavi, who is said to safeguard the city from evil spirits.

The Sindoor Jatra is one of the most prominent activities of Biska Jatra, and thousands of people from all around Nepal and the world attend. It is a one-of-a-kind cultural event that highlights Bhaktapur and Nepal's rich cultural heritage.

Tug of War

The Tug of War is not your typical tug-of-war game. The Tug of War competition pits two groups representing various sections of Bhaktapur against one another.

On the third day of the festival, teams of men from different districts of the city compete against each other in a furious tug-of-war combat. The competition rope is over 100 meters long and constructed of hemp.

The victorious team is thought to bring good fortune and prosperity to their neighborhood in the ensuing year. During Biska Jatra, the Tug of War tournament symbolizes unity, strength, and cultural value and is enjoyed by both residents and tourists.

Tongue Piercing Festival

Last but not least is the Tongue Piercing Ceremony. It takes place on the third day of the festival and is a one-of-a-kind and powerful cultural experience. But who can carry out this ritual?

This ritual is only open to Bode residents of the Shrestha clan. The Bode spends the entire day patrolling the city with an iron spike piercing their Tongue and many burning torches called Mahadip on their shoulder.

This practice, according to local beliefs, provides good luck to the city and assures the gods' favor. It is expected that this act will result in no drought, excessive rain, food shortages, or sicknesses in the city.

What happens during Biska Jatra?

Biska Jatra, a vibrant Nepalese festival celebrated in Bhaktapur, features chariot processions, a tug-of-war between deities, and the symbolic smashing of a tall pole, marking the beginning of the Nepali New Year.

Here's a more detailed breakdown of what happens during Biska Jatra:

Chariot Processions: The festival centers around the chariot processions of the deities Bhairab (a wrathful god) and Bhadrakali (a fierce form of Kali).

Tug-of-War: A symbolic tug-of-war occurs between the chariots, with residents from different parts of town pulling the chariots in opposite directions.

Yosing (Tall Pole): A tall pole (Yosing) is erected, representing the downfall of enemies, and is pulled down in a tug-of-war on the eve of the Nepali New Year.

Sindoor Jatra: A ritual where people smear each other with vermilion powder (sindoor) as part of the celebration, particularly on the 2nd of Baishakh.

Tongue-Piercing Jatra: A ritual where some devotees pierce their tongues, adding to the cultural depth of the celebration.

What's the significance of Biska Jatra?

Biska Jatra, a vibrant festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, is a celebration of the triumph of good over evil, honoring a legend about a princess and a valiant prince who killed serpents, and is also a time to honor the deities Bhairab and Bhadrakali.

The Legend: The festival's roots lie in a legend about a princess cursed with serpents emerging from her nostrils, killing her husbands. A young man, guided by the goddess Bhadrakali, married the princess, stayed awake, and killed the serpents with a mystical sword, thus breaking the curse.

Celebration and Significance: Biska Jatra commemorates this heroic act and the triumph of good over evil. It's a time of vibrant processions, colorful chariots, and jubilant festivities, symbolizing the enduring legacy of the legend.

Religious and Cultural Importance: The festival holds both religious and cultural value, with rituals performed to seek blessings, health, and safety. It's a cherished part of the Newar community's culture and marks the start of the Nepali New Year.

Key Elements: The festival features chariot processions of the deities Bhairab and Bhadrakali, tug-of-war tournaments, and the "Yosing," a towering pole erected to symbolize the downfall of enemies.

How long is Bisket jatra?

Bisket Jatra, a vibrant festival in Bhaktapur, Nepal, is celebrated for nine days and eight nights, marking the Nepalese New Year and coinciding with the end and beginning of the lunar year. The festival starts five days before the last day of the old lunar year and continues until the fourth day of the new year.

Where to celebrate Biska Jatra?

Bisket Jatra, a vibrant Newar festival, is primarily celebrated in Bhaktapur Durbar Square and Thimi, with the Durbar Square attracting people from across the Kathmandu Valley. It's primarily celebrated in Bhaktapur, Thimi, and surrounding areas.