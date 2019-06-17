Withdraw Guthi Bill: Ganpati Lal Shrestha

National Identity Protection Joint Struggle Committee NIPJSC convener Ganapati Lal Shrestha has made it clear that the agitation will continue till the withdrawal of Guthi bill. “There is no question to stop moment merely on the verbal assurance from Prime Minister Oli,” said Ganpati.

He called all Guthi lovers to attend the mass meeting on Wednesday at Mandala to protest against the Guthi bill.

Newars Guthis of various parts of Nepal has been organizing the protest programs. According to NIPJSC convener Ganpati Lal Shrestha, people in different parts of the country organizing protest programs.

He said that the recent irresponsible remarks by Ministers and NCP MPs further provoked the agitators.” Our Guthi is not a remaining of feudal system. Our Guthis are our pride and our heart,” said Shrestha.

Today, local people in Gokarneshwor spontaneously organized a protest rally in Gokarna demanding to scrap the Guthi bill.

.