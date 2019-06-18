Alliance Francaise Katmandou Presents Fête de la Musique On Frinday At Chhaya Center

Alliance Francaise Katmandou presents Fête de la musique / Music Day 2019 on Friday, 21. Fête de la Musique, one of the biggest French cultural events, is a great free popular music festival, open to all musicians, no matter their levels, professionals or not.

According to a press release issued by Alliance Francaise Katmandou, it celebrates live music and promotes the diversity of musical practices and genres. It aims to reach a large public and contributes to familiarizing people from different backgrounds with this art. The venue and time From 3 to 9 PM Chhaya Centre Chaksibari, Kathmandu.

Partner Schools of Alliance Française de Katmandou because Music Day is for each and every age. The schools include Victor Hugo School, Saathi Children Home, Life Vision Academy and Rupy School. Great Promising Artists from these schools will present surprising and delightful music.

Nischant Gurung,Ishwor Ghale , Quainy,Pranav Pachai,Niksherpa and the Band - Bijaya Thapa - Alpha Omega - Pema Lama.

Professional Artists from Joint Family Internationale and Cultivation Muzik are going to make music lovers groove all night.

Launched in France in 1982, Fête de la Musique transforms the streets of the world into big performance stages as hundreds of people gather to celebrate the joy of music in all its varied styles for free.