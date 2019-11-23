National Conference On Climate Change Concluded

Member National Planning Commission Dr.Krishna Prasad Oli said that Nepal is highly vulnerable to climate change and there need to take stern actions to deal with it. Addressing a day conference on National Conference of Practitioners on climate change linking practices to policy background concluded in Kathmandu, he said that Nepal needs to implement on adaptation and mitigation.

Division chief of Climate Change Division of UN Climate change focal person Joint secretary of Ministry of Forest and Environment Dr. Maheshwor Dahal said that this kind of dialogue also helps Nepal government to know the views of civil society organizations of Nepal.

He said that the climate change policy has also included Nepal’s sector of intervention and strategy for climate change.

Organized under a Climate and Development Dialogue, a vibrant civil society platform which is engaging and influencing policy processes on climate change to make it participatory, transparent and accountable, participants expressed the views on various issues.

The Dialogue aims to build knowledge on climate change and together with Nepali CSOs influence the governments at all levels. Its members include 10 civil society organizations with long track record of working on climate change, women rights and development sector in Nepal. They are Action Aid Nepal, DanChruch Aid Nepal, HiMAWANTI, Tewa Philanthropy for Equitable Justice and Peace, the Mountain Institute, Practical Action Nepal, DidiBahini, KIRDARC, Helvetas Nepal and Prakriti Resources Centre (PRC). Climate and Development Dialogue invites you in the conference and look forward for your active participation in building collective knowledge on climate change.

As Nepal is vulnerable to various geophysical, climatic and biological hazards, this kind of event is highly significant.

The Conference of Practitioners on Climate Change: Linking Practices to Policy aims to support on building new knowledge on climate change by reflecting on good practices and hence influencing the policy and practices both in Nepal and internationally.

Participated by practitioners, policy makers, researchers and experts on climate change and DRR, various papers were presented during the program.

The papers include document learning and challenges in implementing climate change projects and, programs in form of case stories; share the best practices on adaptation and mitigation on climate change with wider audience in Nepal and aboard.

The papers also highlighted how to Support to build capacity of the agencies, partner organizations and other stakeholders working on climate change in Nepal.

They discussed the theme including conducting climate vulnerability assessment in projects and programs, mainstreaming gender and social inclusion in climate projects and programs, working with local governments in mainstreaming climate change in plans and budgets. They also discussed the issue like tracking climate finance at national, provincial and municipal levels· Climate and Development Dialogue.

Annually, Nepal is exposed to about 500 disaster events. Disasters have detrimental impacts on the country’s economic growth and are causing huge economic losses. Climate change aggravates the situation by increasing the intensity, frequency and uncertainty of disaster events. Nepal has experienced consistent and continuous warming and extreme variability in rainfall. Recently the federal government of Nepal had formulated National Climate Change Policy 2019.

Several programs and projects on climate change adaptation are being successfully implemented. Learning generated of these projects and programs will be instrumental in implementation of the new policy and also in designing new projects and programs on climate change and also in formulation of policies and plans on climate change.