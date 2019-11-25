Bala Chaturdashi Is Today

Devotees across Nepal have observed Bala Chaturdashi today. The day is also called satbij chharne din. A day before Bala Chaturdashi thousands of devotees campaigned under the open sky or tents arranged by the Pashupati Area Development Trust.

The day is also called satbij chharne din. Camping under the open sky or tents arranged by the Pashupati Area Development Trust, the bereaved ones observe penance, light oil lamps and keep themselves awake throughout the night, praying for the departed souls to rest in heaven a day before Bala Chaturdashi.

Bala Chaturdashi or Satbij Charni Ausi is observed at Sleshmantak forest. Sleshmantak forest is situated to the other side across the Bagmati river by the Pashupatinath Temple.

Bala Chaaturdshi falls on Marga Krishna Chaturdasi. It is during late November or early December in English calendar.