Asia And Pacific Countries Ban Bangladeshi Flight Crew Amid Virus Fear

Biman Bangladesh Airlines crews, who rescued stranded citizens from Wuhan, China is epicenter of coronavirus, are banned by many countries to fly

Feb. 4, 2020, 8:02 a.m.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines crews, who rescued stranded citizens from Wuhan, China is the epicenter of coronavirus, are banned by many countries to fly.

A total of 11 countries have denied entry to the pilots and crew of a special flight which rescued stranded Bangladeshi citizens from the virus-hit Chinese city of Wuhan, an official said Monday.

The charter flight on Saturday brought back 316 passengers to the capital Dhaka where they are being kept in quarantine to avoid the spread of the fatal coronavirus which has claimed hundreds of lives since its outbreak last month. (Biman Bangladesh Crew banned by many countries

"The countries have denied access to those Bangladeshi pilots and crew until the outbreak of coronavirus is contained,” Bangladesh’s Cabinet Secretary Khandaker Anwarul Islam told Anadolu Agency.

Until then, the staff of 19 from Biman Bangladesh Airlines will only work domestically.

India, Nepal, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Oman, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and the U.K. have currently imposed the restrictions.

Earlier on Sunday, Bangladesh suspended the visa on arrival for Chinese citizens for an indefinite period amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The coronavirus, whose epicenter lies in Wuhan, has raised alarm worldwide, with cases reported across Asia, Europe, the U.S., and Canada.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

A Coronavirus Upsurge Could Be Devastating For South Asia
Feb 04, 2020
World 'Dangerously Unprepared For A Global Pandemic': WHO Chief
Feb 04, 2020
Coronavirus Death Reaches 425, No New Case Of Infection Recorded Outside China On February 3
Feb 04, 2020
Weather Forecast February 4: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions
Feb 04, 2020
NIBL Offers 9.25 Percent Recurring Fixed Deposit
Feb 03, 2020

More on International

A Coronavirus Upsurge Could Be Devastating For South Asia By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
UK Finally Leaves The European Union By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 3 hours ago
Japan, US And Australia Begin Evacuation From Wuhan, Death Toll Reaches 132 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 1 hour ago
US Jet Crashed In Taliban Territory By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week ago
President Trump Addressed Anti-abortion Rally By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 3 days ago
Australia Shocks Upsurges In Nepalese International Students By 497 Percent By Leith van Onselen 1 week, 3 days ago

The Latest

World 'Dangerously Unprepared For A Global Pandemic': WHO Chief By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
Coronavirus Death Reaches 425, No New Case Of Infection Recorded Outside China On February 3 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
Weather Forecast February 4: Partly Cloudy In Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 04, 2020
NIBL Offers 9.25 Percent Recurring Fixed Deposit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Nepal Has No Threat To Coronavirus: Tourism Minister Bhattarai By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020
Coronavirus Fatalities Reaches To 361 In China By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 03, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-07,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 10 ,Jan.03-23,2020(Poush.18, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 09 ,Dec.20, 2019-Jan.02,2020(Poush.04, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 08 ,Nov.29 –19.Dec, 2019(Mangsir.13, 2076)Online Reg No: DOI 584/074-75 Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel