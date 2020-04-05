President Trump Warned A Toughest Week Ahead

President Donald Trump warned the United States was entering what could be its "toughest" week yet as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged past 300,000.

"There will be a lot of death, unfortunately," he told reporters at the White House on Saturday. "This will be probably the toughest week - between this week and next week."

More than 8,000 people in the US have died from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The state of New York, where the virus has killed more than 3,500 people, reported another record in its daily toll, announcing 630 additional deaths on Saturday.

Spain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates extended restrictions on movements in a bid to contain the virus, while Kuwait and Georgia reported their first deaths from COVID-19.

Globally the death toll surpassed 60,000, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and the number of infections rose above 1.2 million.

Source: Aljazeera