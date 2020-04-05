President Trump Warned A Toughest Week Ahead

Trump issues stark warning, pledges to deploy military to hard-hit states as coronavirus infections surpasses 300,000.

April 5, 2020, 9:23 a.m.

President Donald Trump warned the United States was entering what could be its "toughest" week yet as the number of coronavirus cases in the country surged past 300,000.

"There will be a lot of death, unfortunately," he told reporters at the White House on Saturday. "This will be probably the toughest week - between this week and next week."

More than 8,000 people in the US have died from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, known as COVID-19. The state of New York, where the virus has killed more than 3,500 people, reported another record in its daily toll, announcing 630 additional deaths on Saturday.

Spain, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates extended restrictions on movements in a bid to contain the virus, while Kuwait and Georgia reported their first deaths from COVID-19.

Globally the death toll surpassed 60,000, according to the data compiled by Johns Hopkins University, and the number of infections rose above 1.2 million.

Source: Aljazeera

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

NEA Makes Miracle Making Over Rs 10 Billion Profit
Apr 05, 2020
1721 Stranded Tourists Rescued From Nepal
Apr 05, 2020
Global Infection Of Coronavirus Reaches Nearly 1.2 Million
Apr 05, 2020
Japan To Give Virus-hit Nations Avigan For Free
Apr 05, 2020
UK's Opposition Labour Party Elects New Leader
Apr 05, 2020

More on International

UK's Opposition Labour Party Elects New Leader By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 hours, 10 minutes ago
China Mourns Silence For COVID-19 Victims By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
Mitigating impacts of COVID-19 on food trade and markets By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
South Korea Shows A Way How To Contain COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
China-India Relations At New Starting Point: President Xi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
UN Chief Says Coronavirus Could Trigger Conflicts Around The World By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

NEA Makes Miracle Making Over Rs 10 Billion Profit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020
COVID-19 And Mental Health By Dr. Prabin Manandhar Apr 05, 2020
1721 Stranded Tourists Rescued From Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020
Global Infection Of Coronavirus Reaches Nearly 1.2 Million By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020
Japan To Give Virus-hit Nations Avigan For Free By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020
Weather Forecast For April 5: Mainly Fair Throughout Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 05, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 11 ,Jan.24-06,Feb.2020(Magh.10, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75