Coronavirus Not Manmade: US Intelligence

US intelligence authorities say the coronavirus was not manmade or genetically modified but that they will continue to examine how the outbreak began reports international media.

A statement from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence on Thursday follows US media reports that the virus may have originated in a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The office said the intelligence community "concurs with the wide scientific consensus that the COVID-19 virus was not manmade or genetically modified."

It added that authorities will continue to "examine emerging information and intelligence to determine whether the outbreak began through contact with infected animals or if it was the result of an accident at a laboratory in Wuhan."

US President Donald Trump has said his government is looking into the matter.

Germany, Britain, and other countries are also calling for more information from China.

Beijing has strongly denied the allegation.