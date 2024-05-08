Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Likely To Occur At Few Places of Terai Region

With the partial impact of westerly disturbance, there will be Partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder, lightning and gusty wind is likely to occur at some places of hilly regions of the country and Brief rain/ thundershowers is likely to occur at a few places of the terai regions of the country . Chances of light snowfall at a few places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of the country .

There will be partly to generally cloudy throughout the country. Light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning is likely to occur at a few places of Koshi Province, Madesh Province, Bagmati Province, Gandaki Province and Lumbini Province and at one or two places of hilly region of rest of the Provinces . Chances of light snowfall at one or two places of the high hilly and mountainous regions of Koshi Province, Gandaki Province and Karnali Province tonight..