Hamas Leaves Egypt, Leaving Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel Unclear

Hamas Leaves Egypt, Leaving Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel Unclear

May 6, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

Hamas representatives have said they were leaving Egypt, where negotiations with Israel on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage releases have been taking place.

The Islamic group said on Sunday that the latest round of negotiations has ended, and its delegation was leaving Cairo after handing its reply to an Israeli proposal to mediators. Egypt is one of the mediators of the talks.

Before the announcement, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reiterated that any agreement requires a complete ceasefire. He said in a statement that the group was still keen on reaching a comprehensive deal that ends what it calls Israeli aggression, guarantees the Israeli military's withdrawal, and realizes hostage exchanges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on the same day that his country was willing to pause fighting to secure the release of hostages.

But he added that Hamas remains entrenched in its extreme positions and Israel cannot accept that.

It is still unclear whether the two sides will be able to narrow their differences.

Also on Sunday, Hamas announced that it had launched rockets at Israeli soldiers near the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.

Israeli media report that at least 10 people were wounded. The reports add that the country's military conducted an airstrike on an area where the attacks had been launched.

Agencies

Xi Arrives In Paris, To Hold Talks With Macron
May 06, 2024
Asian Development Bank Kicks Off Annual Meeting In Georgia
May 05, 2024
US President Biden Calls For Order On US Campuses
May 04, 2024
Hamas: Leader Studying Ceasefire Proposal In 'Positive Spirit'
May 03, 2024
Netanyahu Vows To Go Ahead With Rafah Offensive With or Without Deal
May 01, 2024

More on International

Xi Arrives In Paris, To Hold Talks With Macron By Agencies 15 hours, 23 minutes ago
US President Biden Calls For Order On US Campuses By Agencies 2 days, 14 hours ago
Israeli Strikes Continue As Gaza Truce Deal Stalls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 15 hours ago
Netanyahu Tells Blinken He Won't End War On Hamas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 15 hours ago
Netanyahu Vows To Go Ahead With Rafah Offensive With or Without Deal By Agencies 5 days, 15 hours ago
US Secretary Of State Urges Israel, Hamas To Accept Truce By Agencies 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

SAMRIDDHI: IFAD AND MoICS: Transformation of Subsistence Agriculture Through Women By Keshab Poudel May 06, 2024
Japan’s Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Concluded Her First Successful Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2024
Nepal Stands At A Pivotal Juncture In Its Pursuit Of Economic Growth And Prosperity: Finance Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Yoko Kamikawa visited the Basantpur Palace (Photo Feature) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2024
Japanese Foreign Minister Kamikawa In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 05, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75