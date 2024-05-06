Hamas Leaves Egypt, Leaving Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel Unclear

Hamas representatives have said they were leaving Egypt, where negotiations with Israel on a Gaza ceasefire and hostage releases have been taking place.

The Islamic group said on Sunday that the latest round of negotiations has ended, and its delegation was leaving Cairo after handing its reply to an Israeli proposal to mediators. Egypt is one of the mediators of the talks.

Before the announcement, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh reiterated that any agreement requires a complete ceasefire. He said in a statement that the group was still keen on reaching a comprehensive deal that ends what it calls Israeli aggression, guarantees the Israeli military's withdrawal, and realizes hostage exchanges.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on the same day that his country was willing to pause fighting to secure the release of hostages.

But he added that Hamas remains entrenched in its extreme positions and Israel cannot accept that.

It is still unclear whether the two sides will be able to narrow their differences.

Also on Sunday, Hamas announced that it had launched rockets at Israeli soldiers near the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza.

Israeli media report that at least 10 people were wounded. The reports add that the country's military conducted an airstrike on an area where the attacks had been launched.