414 Climber Took Permission To Climb Mount Everest

May 8, 2024, 8:02 a.m.

Four hundred and fourteen people have taken permission to climb Mount Everest in the spring of 2024.

According to the Department of Tourism, 414 groups of 41 climbers, including 75 women and 339 men, have taken permission so far. Last year, the highest number of 478 climbers took permission to climb Mount Everest.

According to Chun Bahadur Tamang, Branch Officer of Mountaineering Branch of the department, 971 climbers from 120 climbing groups have taken permission to climb 30 mountains including Mount Everest.

So far, Rs 674.7 million royalties have been collected for mountain climbing permits. An amount of Rs 59 crore 23 lakh five thousand eight hundred and forty nine has been collected from Everest alone.

The route to the fourth camp (South Col, 7950 m.) has been opened for the Everest climb of Spring Session . The rope fixing work for climbing has been completed up to the fourth camp. Earlier, a team of icefall doctors made a way from the base camp of Everest to the second camp.

