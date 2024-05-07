Putin Orders Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drill

Putin Orders Tactical Nuclear Weapons Drill

May 7, 2024, 7:40 a.m.

Russian defense ministry officials said on Monday that President Vladimir Putin has ordered preparations for an exercise simulating the use of tactical nuclear weapons. They said they want to maintain the readiness of combat units and non-strategic nuclear weapons.

Ministry officials said forces from the Southern Military District will take part in the drills. They said the exercise is in response to "provocative statements and threats made by certain Western officials." They said they want to ensure Russia's territorial integrity and sovereignty.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said some Western leaders have spoken about "an intention to send armed contingents" to Ukraine. "This is an entirely new round in the escalation of tension," he said.

Putin is starting his fifth term as president on Tuesday. On Thursday, his troops will mark the anniversary of the end of World War Two with the celebration of Victory Day.

A spokesperson for Ukraine's military intelligence unit, Andriy Yusov, condemned Russia's plans. He said that "nuclear blackmail" is a constant practice of Putin's regime.

Agencies

Israel Plays Down Truce Proposed By Egypt And Qatar
May 07, 2024
Hamas Leaves Egypt, Leaving Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel Unclear
May 06, 2024
Xi Arrives In Paris, To Hold Talks With Macron
May 06, 2024
Asian Development Bank Kicks Off Annual Meeting In Georgia
May 05, 2024
US President Biden Calls For Order On US Campuses
May 04, 2024

More on International

Israel Plays Down Truce Proposed By Egypt And Qatar By Agencies 5 hours, 19 minutes ago
Hamas Leaves Egypt, Leaving Ceasefire Negotiations With Israel Unclear By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Xi Arrives In Paris, To Hold Talks With Macron By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
US President Biden Calls For Order On US Campuses By Agencies 3 days, 4 hours ago
Israeli Strikes Continue As Gaza Truce Deal Stalls By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Netanyahu Tells Blinken He Won't End War On Hamas By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 4 hours ago

The Latest

FROM POLITICS TO GEOPOLITICS: The Echoes Of Electricity By Prabal Adhikari May 07, 2024
Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu Organizes Daylong Art Camp By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2024
Weather Forecast: Light Rain With Gusty Wind Is Likely In Kathmandu And Koshi Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 07, 2024
SAMRIDDHI: IFAD AND MoICS: Transformation of Subsistence Agriculture Through Women By Keshab Poudel May 06, 2024
Japan’s Foreign Minister Ms. KAMIKAWA Concluded Her First Successful Nepal Visit By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2024
Weather Forecast: Partly To Generally Cloudy All Over Nepal With Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Bagmati Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2024

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 18, April.26,2024 (Baishak,14. 2081) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 17, April.12,2024 (Chaitra,30. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 16, March.29,2024 (Chaitra,16. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 15, March.10,2024 (Falgun,27. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75