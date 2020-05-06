COVID-19 Cases Rise In India With 3,900 Infections, 195 Deaths In 24 Hours

In the steepest spike witnessed so far, India has recorded 195 deaths, 3,900 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 1,568 and number of infections to 46,433, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released on Tuesday reports The Statesman.

Of the total cases, 32,134 are active and 12,727 people have been cured.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 14,541 and 583 deaths.

Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. The other states which have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 319 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 77 and Delhi 64.

The rise in infections comes as the Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on Monday evening said that the doubling time of Coronavirus cases has improved from 3.4 before lockdown to 12 days presently, adding that lockdown and containment efforts are yielding results.