COVID-19 Cases Rise In India With 3,900 Infections, 195 Deaths In 24 Hours

COVID-19 Cases Rise In India With 3,900 Infections, 195 Deaths In 24 Hours

May 6, 2020, 7:24 a.m.

In the steepest spike witnessed so far, India has recorded 195 deaths, 3,900 cases of Coronavirus in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities to 1,568 and number of infections to 46,433, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data released on Tuesday reports The Statesman.

Of the total cases, 32,134 are active and 12,727 people have been cured.

Maharashtra remains the worst-hit state with the total number of cases rising to 14,541 and 583 deaths.

Gujarat has reported 5,804 cases so far followed by Delhi with 4,898 cases, according to the Health Ministry data. The other states which have seen a sharp rise in COVID-19 cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,942), Rajasthan (3061), Tamil Nadu (3,550) and Uttar Pradesh (2,766).

Maharashtra has the highest number of fatalities, among all the states, followed by Gujarat with 319 deaths, Madhya Pradesh 165, Rajasthan 77 and Delhi 64.

The rise in infections comes as the Union Health Ministry in its daily briefing on Monday evening said that the doubling time of Coronavirus cases has improved from 3.4 before lockdown to 12 days presently, adding that lockdown and containment efforts are yielding results.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Six Indians Discharged Following Recovery From Kosi Coronavirus Hospital
May 06, 2020
MoHP And WHO Send Health Experts In Nepalgunj Following Spread Of COVID-19
May 06, 2020
Three Recovered Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 Again In Nepal
May 06, 2020
MoEST Directs Schools Not To Enroll Students
May 06, 2020
TIA Runway Expansion Work At Final Stage
May 06, 2020

More on India

India Readies To Repatriate Up To A Million Stranded Nationals By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 2 hours ago
India Sends 3 Ships To Evacuate Indians From UAE And Maldives By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
Long Queues Outside Liquor Shops After India Relax Lockdown By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
India’s Tally Of Coronavirus Cases Surges Past 42,500; Death Toll Climbs To 1,373 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 23 hours ago
India Test Crossed A Million On Saturday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago
India Will Lose 11 Crore Jobs, 30% Of GDP Due To COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Six Indians Discharged Following Recovery From Kosi Coronavirus Hospital By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
MoHP And WHO Send Health Experts In Nepalgunj Following Spread Of COVID-19 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
Three Recovered Patients Test Positive For COVID-19 Again In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
MoEST Directs Schools Not To Enroll Students By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
TIA Runway Expansion Work At Final Stage By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020
Bangladesh Reopening Shopping Malls And Other Businesses Despite Rise In Death Toll By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 06, 2020

Latest Magazine

VOL. 13 No. 15,April.03-,16 2020( Chaitra 21, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 14,Mar.13-April.02,2020(Falgun.30, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 13 ,Feb.21-Mar.12,2020(Falgun.09, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 13 No. 12 ,Feb.07-Feb. 20,2020(Magh.24, 2076) Publisher: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75