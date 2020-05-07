India To Repatriate Indians Stranded In Nepal After May 7

Indian Government Says it will also take necessary steps to repatriate Nepalese citizens stuck in India reports The Hindu.

According to daily, the Centre on Tuesday informed the Supreme Court that a decision has been taken to bring back Indian citizens stranded in Nepal due to the COVID-19 pandemic after May 7.

Appearing before a Bench led by Justice Ashok Bhushan, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said the government would also take necessary steps to repatriate Nepalese citizens stuck in India.

“Mr. Tushar Mehta, learned Solicitor General, submitted that he shall look into the matter and if there are still Nepali citizens who need to be sent, necessary steps shall be taken... Mr. Tushar Mehta also submits that he has received instructions yesterday that consulate at Nepal is taking all necessary care of those Indian citizens and the government has decided to bring back those Indian citizens after 07.05.2020 and necessary steps in that regard are being taken. In view of the above statement of learned Solicitor General, we are of the view that nothing more required to be done in this petition. The Union of India is already taking necessary steps with regard to the grievances raised in the petition,” the court order recorded.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Ganga Giri Goswami, represented by senior advocate Colin Gonsalves, seeking a direction to expedite repatriation of the Nepalese citizens through diplomatic channels.

The petition said they were stuck in India on the India-Nepal border in Pithoragarh and Champawat districts in Uttarakhand.

Mr. Gonsalves said some of the Nepalese citizens were sent back after the apex court intervened on April 30, however 214 persons were still stuck in India.